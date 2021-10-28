Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier says Captain Lee ‘gets’ filming Bravo show and Captain Sandy does not

Hannah reveals yet another big difference between Captain Sandy and Captain Lee. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier says Captain Lee Rosbach gets filming the Bravo show and that Captain Sandy Yawn does not.

There’s no love lost between Captain Sandy and Hannah, that’s for sure. The three and half seasons they worked together on Below Deck Med were turbulent at best. After Captain Sandy fired Hannah for having Valium and CBD pen on board, their feud heightened.

Never one to hold back her opinion of Captain Sandy, Hannah has shared yet another reason why she prefers Captain Lee over her former boss.

Hannah says Captain Lee ‘gets’ filming Below Deck and Captain Sandy does not

On the recent episode of her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed, Hannah chatted with Eddie Lucas to talk about all things Below Deck. Eddie is back for Season 9 of Below Deck, marking his fifth season appearing on the hit yachting show.

Eddie complimented Captain Lee on playing the reality game and being understanding of crew situations’ that may arise because of production demands. That’s when Hannah declared Captain Sandy does not play the reality game.

“That’s the biggest difference between Lee and Sandy is Lee kinda gets it,” Hannah expressed. “He understands there’s this whole thing going on in the background, and not everything is gonna run perfectly all the time. Because you don’t want it to run perfectly, cause then it’s boring f**king television. Whereas Sandy wanted perfection at every step of the way, which is why she didn’t like me. I am far from perfect.”

Hannah then shared a story about Captain Sandy yelling at her for letting her two stews get a little extra sleep after a crew night out. The Australian native explained it wasn’t like the crew had a choice to leave the club early. It was all about when the van arrived to pick them up.

Captain Sandy, however, didn’t buy that excuse and ordered Hannah to wake up her stews, not caring the impact production had on the decision for the crew to be out all night. FYI Hannah and Eddie both said there is no getting out of a crew night out on the town either.

Hannah Ferrier reveals she used to call Captain Lee during Below Deck Med filming

Another big difference between Captain Lee and Captain Sandy, according to Hannah, is that Captain Lee is much more supportive of her. Hannah spilled she used to reach out to him during filming when things with Captain Sandy got too tough.

“He’s the best, I’ve spoken about our friendship before, but sometimes with Lee, I would just walk off and de-mic myself, And then go call him at the cafe near the port. And be like, ‘Lee, I don’t know what to do, I’m trying my best. How do I do this? What do I do? What do I say?’ He’s like, ‘OK Hannah’ in his American accent, ‘take a breath.’ So, he was such a good little coach for me,” Hannah shared.

Oh yes, Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean has such an appreciation for Captain Lee Rosbach, especially when it comes to him understating filming of the Bravo show. Hannah knows firsthand Captain Sandy Yawn doesn’t get it.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.