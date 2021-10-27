Below Deck: Eddie Lucas and Rachel Hargrove weigh in on Captain Lee Rosbach’s Season 9 absence

Rachel and Eddie tease working with Captain Sean instead of Captain Lee on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stars Eddie Lucas and Rachel Hargrove have weighed in on Captain Lee Rosbach’s Season 9 absence.

Season 9 of Below Deck made history when it kicked off without Captain Lee. Instead of having the stud of the sea at the helm, Captain Sean Meagher was in charge.

It didn’t take long for Below Deck fans to react to watching Captain Sean instead of Captain Lee. Now Rachel and Eddie are sharing their thoughts on the hot topic too.

What did Eddie Lucas think of filming Below Deck without Captain Lee?

In an interview with E! News to promote the new season of Below Deck, Eddie got real about filming the show without his good friend and mentor, Captain Lee.

First and foremost, Eddie was worried about the captain’s health. After all, this is the second season Captain Lee was not around when Eddie boarded the My Seanna.

“Mostly when I first hear he wasn’t going to be there, I was concerned,” Eddie shared. “I was worried about his health and worried about what was going on. This is the second season in a row where he wasn’t there at the very beginning, and so I was just worried that something was wrong. And since he wasn’t there at all, I was worried about the severity of the health issues this time, so definitely concerned about that.”

Working with a new captain added another layer of stress to Eddie’s job. Below Deck, viewers watched in the premiere as Captain Sean ran Eddie ragged with his demands.

“There was the issue of now I’ve got a new captain that I’ve gotta learn and prove myself to and kind of understand his ways of doing things, and that’s difficult to work with sometimes,” Eddie expressed to the website.

Rachel Hargrove weighs in on Captain Lee’s Below Deck Season 9 absence

Chef Rachel had a different take on Captain Lee being absent and working with Captain Sean. It turns out she had a much easier time adjusting than Eddie did.

“I was like, ‘Oh f**k! I kinda knew Lee was gonna be absent, so I wasn’t like completely freaked out. Sean’s awesome he’s just a different dynamic than Lee,” Rachel explained to E! News.

Below Deck fans did see Rachel and Captain Sean have a rather funny exchange in the premiere episode.

One person Rachel wasn’t happy to see was Eddie. The chef and first officer have leftover tension from Season 8.

Rachel was upset at things Eddie said about her. She recently spilled the two of them have a sit down during Season 9 that doesn’t go too well.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.