Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy Yawn, and more Below Deck Med stars react to Captain Mark Howard’s death

The Below Deck family is reeling from the shocking loss of Captain Mark Howard. Pic credit: Bravo

Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy Yawn, and more Below Deck Mediterranean stars have reacted to Captain Mark Howard’s death.

The sad news that Season 1 alum Captain Mark suddenly passed away has hit the Below Deck Med family hard. Although the captain was only on one season of the hit-yachting show, Captain Mark meant a lot to those who had the chance to work with him.

As the circumstances surrounding Captain Mark’s death sparked an investigation, Below Deck Mediterranean stars are sharing their condolences and love for the captain.

Hannah Ferrier and Captain Mark’s Below Deck Med costars react to his death

There has been no shortage of love and condolences from those who knew Captain Mark on social media, especially his Below Deck Med Season 1 colleagues.

Hannah was one of the first to react to Captain Mark’s death on her personal social media account and via her business, Ocean International Training Academy.

“Rest In Peace my friend. You were a great captain, friend and colleague. Always the gentleman. You will be missed,” the former chief stew wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tiffany Copeland also shared a nice message on Twitter with a couple of the Season 1 crew photos.

RIP Captain Mark Howard.

You were a joy to be around 💕 pic.twitter.com/ehbouzK5uS — Tiffany Jones (Copeland) (@NautiYachty) October 29, 2021

Danny Zureikat, who had a rocky relationship with Captain Mark on Below Deck Mediterranean, expressed his sympathy about the shocking death.

R.I.P Captain Mark Howard. My thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s family during this difficult time. Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. “O Captain! My Captain!” pic.twitter.com/wbud7GbEw0 — Danny Zureikat (@DannyZureikat) October 30, 2021

Other Below Deck stars share condolences over Captain Mark’s passing

Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi paid her respects to the captain who helped launch the first Below Deck spin-off.

“Rest In Peace Captain Mark Howard. He was such a wonderful man, so caring and kind. He was our fearless leader on Below Deck Med season one. What a compassionate human being he was. He will be missed dearly. Sending love to his family and those lives who he touched. I know I will miss him,” Nadine captained a post that included several photos.

Captain Sandy shared some nice words about Captain Mark via Twitter.

“Such sad news. When I met him, I felt such a kindness. GodSpeed Captain Mark,” she shared in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard replied to Hannah’s Instagram post expressing his condolences for the sad loss.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Twitter

Bravo released a statement, too, via the network’s official Instagram account.

Social media has been abuzz honoring Captain Mark Howard following his sad and sudden death. Below Deck Mediterranean alum, stars, and producers have honored the man who played a pivotal part in the franchise.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.