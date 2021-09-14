Below Deck Med Season 7 filming details: Which alum are returning?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is filming and a couple of familiar faces are back. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 filming details have emerged, including alums returning to the hit Bravo show.

As Season 6 of Below Deck Med gears up for its final few episodes, fans are already getting some juicy information about next season. Rumors that the upcoming season was filming right now began swirling last week with photos of the production crew in Malta.

Thanks to social media sleuths, more information has come to light, and it’s awesome.

Which Below Deck Med alums are returning for Season 7?

There is some good and bad news, depending on how one looks at it, regarding the return of one cast member.

Captain Sandy Yawn is back for another season, which should not surprise anyone. Despite viewer outrage at the captain over the past couple of seasons, she has become the face of Below Deck Mediterranean. It doesn’t appear that Bravo or 51 Minds is changing that anytime soon.

Regardless of how one feels about Captain Sandy, there is a reason for fans to smile when it comes to the other two alums coming back. Courtney Veale returns to the interior while Mzi “Zee” Dempers is back on deck.

Thanks to Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage, pictures of the Season 7 crew in action have been revealed., One features glimpses of Captain Sandy, Zee, and Courtney.

The images also prove that Malia White doesn’t return as bosun for the upcoming season. As fans know, Malia has been recovering from a nasty scooter accident since June, so that could be why she didn’t return.

Then again, she may have decided her reality TV days were done. Malia did spill that she had reservations about returning for Season 6 because she wants to be a yachting captain, not a TV star.

What about the rest of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 crew?

The pictures don’t feature any other familiar faces besides Zee, Courtney, and Captain Sandy. Instead, there are a lot of new people, including a new chef and chief stew.

Yes, sadly, it seems that Katie Flood is one and done with Below Deck Med. As for chef Mathew Shea, fans shouldn’t be surprised that he isn’t back for another season.

Mathew caused Captain Sandy and the crew a slew of drama from day one. The chef’s ongoing tension with Lexi Wilson didn’t help earn him any points with the crew or the captain. Lexi has even declared Mathew’s obsessed with her.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, but the good news is that Season 7 is officially filming.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.