Below Deck Med: Katie Flood sizzles in steamy photos with hot new mystery man

Katie has been sharing some steamy pictures with a hunky new guy. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood sizzles in steamy photos with a hot new mystery man that has fans asking if he’s her boyfriend.

Katie was introduced to Below Deck Med fans on Season 6 of the Below Deck spin-off. She was the first chief stew to take over for Hannah Ferrier, who Captain Sandy Yawn fired during Season 5.

Since Season 6 ended last fall, Katie has spent a lot of time traveling. The brunette beauty even spent time in Tulum with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 alum Jessica More.

While Katie happily shows off her travels, recently, she shared a couple of pictures that have fans wondering if she’s no longer single.

Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood sizzles in steamy photos with hot new mystery man

On Valentines’ Day, several Below Deck cast members shared heartfelt messages to their loved ones. On the other hand, Katie shared a very cryptic photo that got the rumor mill buzzing.

She shared a black and white picture of her leaning her head on the chest of a hunky mystery man. Katie and the man are both wearing wet long-sleeved white button-down shirts.

At first glance, the photo looks as though it could be a modeling photo. However, Katie’s caption has sparked speculation he could be her new guy.

Kate simply used two emojis, a red rose, and a white heart, to caption the picture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A week later, a new image of the mystery man and Katie emerged on Instagram. This time, she’s in a bikini leaning back against him as he sits on a rock, looking off into the distance.

Below Deck fans learned the smoking hot guy’s name is Adam Kunder. According to his Instagram bio, Adam is a full-time firefighter and model for Sutherland Models Inc, a company Katie also follows on social media.

Is Katie dating the hunky Adam?

During an Instagram Q&A session, one curious fan wanted to get the low down on Katie and the hot new guy in her steamy photos.

Katie shared a picture of her leaning up against a shirtless Adam’s chest, with the question, “What’s the deal with you and Kundy?”

The chief stew responded by simply saying, “I don’t kiss and tell.”

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

If Adam is Katie’s new boyfriend, she’s keeping the relationship private.

There’s a chance that Katie and Adam are merely working together for land Models Inc. The chief stew could just be messing with fans by sharing the smoking hot photos of them with basically no captions or information.

Whatever the relationship between Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood and Adam Kunder is, one thing is for sure. They look awfully good together.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.