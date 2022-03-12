There could be another season of Below Deck where Captain Lee is MIA. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck rumor mill has been buzzing that Captain Sandy Yawn will step in for Captain Lee Rosbach during Below Deck Season 10.

On Season 9 of Below Deck, Captain, Sean Meagher took over for Captain Lee, who was unable to kick off the season. Thankfully Captain Lee was fine and made his appearance on the second day of charter one.

However, Below Deck fans had mixed reactions about a different captain helming the OG show instead of Captain Lee. The stud of the sea is Below Deck, and fans aren’t ready to see any other captain in the role.

Thanks to a new rumor, Below Deck viewers could be in for another major shock when Below Deck Season 10 hits Bravo airwaves.

Is Captain Sandy Yawn taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 10?

Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and Bravo superfan Jen Bennington discussed the hot topic on their Gangplank Report podcast.

Jen revealed that rumors are flying that Captain Sandy steps in for Captain Lee on Below Deck Season 10. Adrienne spilled that the show’s filming right now.

“We’ve seen pictures of what appears to be her over the edge of the railing. I don’t know that anybody knows. The most popular theory that I’ve read is that something happened to Captain Lee, and she came on to replace him. Not that she started the season,” Jen expressed.

Then Adrienne chimed in, “Correct. No, that he walked off and went to the hospital or something like that. And she stepped in.”

Gankplank Report did a poll on Twitter to gauge Below Deck fans’ thoughts on the possibility of Captain Sandy replacing Captain Lee, even for a little bit.

“Rumors are flying that Captain Sandy steps in for Captain Lee on next season’s #BelowDeck Does that change your mind about watching?” the Tweet read.

The end result was that it does change some Below Deck fans’ minds.

What do we know about Below Deck Season 10 so far?

As mentioned above, Below Deck Season 10 is filming right now, which is the normal time of year for the OG show to film.

On Gangplank Report, Adrienne pointed out that she thinks viewers will tune in to see how chef Rachel Hargrove handles Captain Sandy. It’s not a confirmation chef Rachel returns, but it certainly alludes to her coming back.

The other day Eddie Luca revealed he has a new family member. Based on the timing of his news, either Eddie doesn’t return, or he’s trying to trick Below Deck fans.

Captain Lee Rosbach has suffered a couple of health issues over the past few months. So there’s a chance he may not be on all of Season 10.

As for Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn stepping in for him, Below Deck fans will just have to wait and see.

What are your thoughts on the rumor Captain Sandy is on Below Deck Season 10?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.