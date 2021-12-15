Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach reveals he’s recovering from spinal surgery

Captain Lee clapped back at a troll then shared his latest medical crisis. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed he is recovering from spinal surgery.

The news comes hot on the heels of Below Deck Season 9 kicking off without Captain Lee. Captain Sean Meagher stepped in for the stud of the sea, earning mixed reviews from Below Deck fans.

Season 9 of Below Deck took a turn this week when chief stew Heather Chase said the N-word, and deckhand Rayna Lindsey spoke to her about it. Although Heather issued a public apology, Below Deck fans are ready to cancel her.

Rayna spoke out on the subject following the episode. She put Bravo, Captain Lee, and Eddie Lucas on blast for how the situation with Heather was handled.

Throughout off the onscreen drama, Captain Lee has remained quiet so far, and now fans know why. The captain is recovering from surgery.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveals he had spinal surgery

Twitter was buzzing after the most recent Below Deck Season 9 episode and the racism storm. One user slammed Captain Lee for keeping silent on the topic.

The captain clapped back at the person, where he shared his latest medical issue.

“Nicki, you should know all the facts before you spout off, but I guess facts don’t mean that much to you, and what’s worse is claiming you know when you don’t. Just a FYI I have been in a hospital bed all week recovering from a serious spinal surgery. Do I owe you an explanation?” Captain Lee tweeted.

It turns out the Twitter user wasn’t happy with the captain’s response and decided to send him another Tweet blasting Captain Lee for his reply. The Bravo personality had more words for the hater, making it clear the conversation was done.

Captain Lee sheds light on his latest medical crisis

Once the captain spilled, he was in the hospital following spinal surgery, Below Deck fans began to flood his Twitter feed with questions and concern.

The stud of the sea even answered why he had to have surgery and that the doctor said it went very well.

One Twitter user wished the captain a speedy recovery, while another expressed worry over Captain Lee having spinal surgery,

It was a necessary surgery, but the captain doesn’t plan on letting it hinder his upcoming holidays with his family.

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck had spinal surgery. The captain has assured fans that he will be just fine. He also let Below Deck viewers know if he plans to retire from the hit Bravo show anytime soon.

Here’s wishing the stud of the sea a speedy and safe recovery.

