Below Deck Med alums celebrate International Women’s Day with encouraging words and sexy bikini photos

Below Deck Mediterranean stars celebrate each other and their friends on International Women’s Day. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alums celebrated International Women’s Day with encouraging words and sexy bikini photos that have left quite an impression on fans.

Tuesday, March 8, was International Women’s Day, and social media was flooded with women praising women. It was also filled with men showing their support and love for all the things women do daily.

The Below Deck family’s filled with bada** women, who slay not only on-screen but off-screen too. Several of the lovely ladies from Below Deck Med used the day to celebrate their favorite women while making a statement too.

Below Deck Mediterranean alums celebrate International Women’s Day with sexy bikini photos

Three stunning Below Deck Mediterranean stars took to Instagram to honor International Women’s Day with sizzling hot photos and kind words.

Katie Flood has been steaming up social media lately. The chief stew recently sparked romance rumors when she shared smoking on hot pictures with a hunky mystery man.

For International Women’s Day, Katie chose a topless photo of herself with Courtney Veale. Katie also shared a picture of the two in sexy bikinis.

“As women we go through a lot, mentally, emotionally and what our body’s can go through physically is insane. Don’t ever let anyone else dim your light or tell you otherwise,” Katie wrote in part of a heartfelt message for women to be kind and support each other.

Courtney also used Instagram to honor the day celebrating women. The blond beauty stunned in a yellow bikini top and cute hat.

“Here’s to us and our strong days, but most importantly here’s to our not so strong days 😢💔 Life is really throwing some curveballs at the moment and you just never know what’s around the corner,” Courtney shared in her Instagram post.

Jessica More shared a social media message that included a naked selfie, a video, and a picture of her with Katie. The two have become close friends, even spending time in Tulum, Mexico.

“To my beautiful ladies may you honor yourself today ( and everyday) and give thanks to all you have been through and yet still rise strong. Thank you to the incredible women in my life,” Jess spilled in a message that highlighted women’s strength.

Zee Dempers and Malia White share words of encouragement on International Women’s Day

It wasn’t just the women in the Below Deck family that honored women on their special day.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers used Instagram to praise the women in his life. Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, Katie, and Courtney were featured in pictures on his post.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Lucky to know, work with, and be friends with so many amazing women! Men stand up and let’s do our part always,” Zee expressed.

Malia paid tribute to the deck team she’s working with now. The bosun expressed her excitement over seeing women chase their dreams.

Katie also gave props to Malia and her current team for taking on this male-dominated industry. Malia and Katie are currently working together on a yacht.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

There’s no question the Below Deck family is a close one. That’s evident more than ever in some of the International Women’s Days social media messages.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.