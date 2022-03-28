Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares shares pregnancy throwback photo, hints Jean-Luc’s still MIA as a father

Dani reflects on her pregnancy as Lilly’s first birthday nears. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has shared a pregnancy throwback photo and hinted Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux remains an absentee father in Lilly’s life.

It’s been nearly a year since Dani confirmed she was pregnant, just as her Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 boatmance with Jean-Luc was heating up on-screen. Almost two months after Dani broke her pregnancy news, she gave birth to baby Lilly.

Earlier this year, Jean-Luc finally confirmed that he was the father of Dani’s daughter. Something Dani made clear last June during the Season 2 reunion show.

Now months later, Dani’s looking back on her pregnancy and discussing life as a single mom. The latter alludes to Jean-Luc not stepping up to co-parent like he wanted when he announced he was the baby daddy.

Dani took to Instagram to reflect on a time when her pregnancy was private. She was all smiles in the picture of her growing baby bump in front of a flowered wall and bike.

The proud mama also gushed over her baby girl, who turns 1 in May.

“This time last year when I was enjoying my pregnancy privately 😜 Can’t believe my baby girl is gonna be 1 year old in 2 months! Happy 10 months my gorgeous baby,” Dani wrote.

How did Dani hint Jean-Luc was not stepping up as a father?

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked Dani how she liked living in Australia. Dani’s answer hinted Jean-Luc continues to be MIA in their daughter’s life.

“Yes, this is the best place for us. I’m working really hard as the only responsible for Lilly (financially and otherwise) and truly believe there’s no best countey for us to be,” she wrote.

Dani’s Instagram Story was captured and shared on Redditt.

As for Jean-Luc, he hasn’t spoken out about Lilly or his responsibilities as a father since he announced on Instagram, she was his daughter.

Instead, he’s been sporadically posting about his world travels in Costa Rica and Cabo San Lucas. Jean-Luc has turned comments off on Instagram.

The saga of Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani Soares continues to be one hot topic for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

However, Dani remains focused on raising Lilly, pursuing her nursing degree, and being a host of the Instagram series Pita Party. Dani hosts the weekly show that dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht with her good friends Alli Dore and Daisy Kelliher.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c.