When is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale and reunion show?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is winding down. Pic credit: Bravo

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale and reunion show? That’s the question fans are asking as the back half of the season plays out.

It’s been one rollercoaster ride of a season aboard Parsifal III. Crew members Gabriela Barragan and Tom Pearson were unable to make it through the entire season, with Barnaby Birkbeck and Scarlett Bentley stepping in to take over their respective roles.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has focused on Gary King and his romantic shenanigans. There’s also Ashely Marti and her obsession with Gary and with becoming second stew.

Less than a handful of episodes remain, so let’s take a look at when the season finale and reunion show will hit Bravo airwaves.

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 12 aired last night, which means only a few episodes are left. Typically the Below Deck seasons are around 14 to 16 episodes depending on the success and must-see footage for the seasons.

Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht had 17 episodes, while Season 2 had 16 episodes. Those numbers do not include the reunion.

All signs point to Season 3 having at least 16 episodes which means the finale should air on Monday, June 13. That could change if a new episode does not air on Monday, May 30, for the Memorial Day holiday, pushing the finale date to Monday, June 20.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show air?

Once the season ends, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have the reunion show to look forward to. The Parsifal III crew will come together to talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Season 3 with Andy Cohen.

No doubt the Season 3 crew will have plenty of talk about at the reunion leading to some entertaining fireworks. As of this writing, the cast has not filmed the reunion show, but it should happen any day now.

Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard were in New York City this weekend, but it was not for the Season 3 reunion. It also hasn’t been revealed yet if the show will take place virtually or in-person like Real Housewives reunions have lately.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion show will either hit Bravo airwaves immediately after the finale or the following week. One factor contributing to the reunion date depends on when Bravo intends to launch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

All of this being said simply means that Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will come to an end soon, with the reunion show rounding out the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.