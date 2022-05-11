Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King talks Ashley Marti sexual assault outrage ‘it’s blown out of proportion’

Gary reached out to Ashley after the episode of their drunken encounter aired. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King talks about the Ashley Marti sexual assault outrage as fans accuse her of crossing a line with him.

A recent episode of the hit sailing show featured a drunk Ashley and Gary in a guest cabin. There was no video, but audio led Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers to believe she assaulted him.

Drunk Gary was clear he only wanted a massage. However, Ashley, who has been relentlessly pursuing Gary all season, took off her shirt and, when he reiterated that he only wanted a massage said, “you’re f**cking inside of me right now. We’re way past that.”

The situation has caused a lot of backlash, which Gary has decided to address as Ashley remains quiet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King talks about the Ashley Marti sexual assault outrage

Gary recently stopped by the Beneath the Surface podcast to chat with his good friend Daisy Kelliher and his ex-Alli Dore. It didn’t take long for the sexual assault outrage to be brought up, and Gary didn’t shy away from speaking on the topic.

“Anything I can say, I guess, is that it wasn’t the first time that we hooked up,” he revealed.

The first officer also set the record straight regarding all the hate Ashley has received since the episode aired while also taking responsibility for his own actions.

“I would have wished I wasn’t that drunk, but I think people are making a bigger deal out of it than it was. So thanks to everyone for caring. I do appreciate that. But it was blown a bit out of proportion,” Gary expressed.

Has Gary spoken to Ashley since the controversial episode aired?

Although he has not watched the episode, Gary did reach out to Ashley after he realized the backlash she was enduring over their hook up.

“I really didn’t watch the episode prior to messaging her,” Gary explained. “I was just getting messages and comments about it all. So, I figured that something would have happened. I messaged Ashley saying, ‘I haven’t watched the episode, but due to the messages that I’m getting, I can only imagine the messages that you’re receiving. So, I’m really sorry about that. Don’t take anything personal and don’t listen to these people.'”

Daisy admitted she reached out to Ashley too. The chief stew explained that people standing up for Gary was not helping but rather “hurting a very young, vulnerable person.”

Gary King has set the record straight on those sexual allegations involving Ashley Marti on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The first officer also spilled that he does not keep in touch with Ashley. He only reached out to her because of the situation.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.