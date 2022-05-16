Who is new stew Scarlett Bentley on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Scarlett joins the Parsifal III crew after Gabriela Barragan left. Pic credit: Bravo

Scarlett Bentley is the new stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and she has Gary King swooning from the moment she boards Parsifal III.

The blonde beauty steps in one charter after stew Gabriela Barragan chose to exit the luxury sailing yacht for her own mental health. Scarlett also arrives after Dr. Kim Nichols and her obnoxious group of guests are gone.

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is more than half over. The mid-season trailer revealed Gary and Scarlett share a couple of kisses. From the moment Gary meets Scarlett, it becomes clear that he has his sights set on the new stew.

It will be interesting to see how Ashley Marti feels about Scarlett, considering her romantic past with Gary and conflict with Gabriela.

Let’s take a look at the newest member of the Parsifal III.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s new stew, Scarlett Bentley?

While speaking to Captain Glenn Shephard on the show, Scarlett revealed she was originally from a small town in Arkansas, but she calls San Diego home these days. She makes it clear she may be from a small town, but she doesn’t like country music, and she’s rebellious.

Scarlett developed a love of water when she moved to California three years ago. A relationship with a boat captain in San Diego gave Scarlett allowed Scarlett to spend a lot of time on boats building her love of yachting. She ditched her career in marketing for life on the water and has never looked back.

The blonde bombshell considers herself a social media influencer and is always looking for collaborations. Scarlett has a YouTube channel documenting her life adventures too.

She also considers herself a lifestyle content creator, whose social media content gives Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler a run for her money in the hot department.

Daisy Kelliher welcomes Scarlett to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht team

Ahead of her first episode, several chief stew Daisy Kelliher took to Instagram to welcome Scarlett to the Parsifal III interior crew. Daisy shared a photo of her with Scarlett and Ashley.

“Welcome to the team @scarlettbentley,” Daisy wrote.

Hopefully, for Daisy’s sake, Ashley and Scarlett get along better than Ashley did with Gabriela. Scarlett making out with Gary certainly won’t help the situation.

Speaking of Gary, he shared a photo before the new episode hit Bravo airwave of the new Parsifal III crew, including Scarlett and new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck.

Scarlett Bentley joins the interior crew, calling herself “very out there” she will definitely make an interesting addition to the team.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.