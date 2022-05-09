Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is new deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck?

Barnaby is the newest member of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 crew. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s a new deckhand on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, and his name is Barnaby Birkbeck.

After being a man down since deckhand Tom Pearson was fired over the anchor dragging incident, Barnaby arrives just in the nick of time. The crew is faced with some extremely demanding and obnoxious guests.

Plus, the interior crew is down a stew after Gabriela Barragan left Parsifal III. Although the mid-season trailer features a new stew, Scarlett, doesn’t make it in time for the charter.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck?

According to his Bravo bio, Barnaby hails from Singapore and the United Kingdom. His love of travel and adventure led to him working as a celebrity watersports instructor in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. Barack Obama and Richard Branson are among some famous faces he taught kitesurfing.

Not only does Barnaby have a passion for being outdoors, especially on the water, but he also exudes a high standard of service. Parsifal III is only the second luxury sailing yacht Barnaby has worked on; however, he isn’t green like Tom.

Barnaby has been sailing since he was 11-years-old. The deckhand didn’t just sail, he was involved in sailing races all across the world. Barnaby shared in a confessional interview his team won the Singapore national championships with his father.

What else should Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know about Barnaby?

There’s a whole lot more to Barnaby than his sailing and water sports skills. His Instagram bio reveals Barnaby also dabbles in converting classic cars to electric, stainless steel toothbrushes, and electronic name cards.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Barnaby started his own business, Barnaby’s Brushes, creating stainless steel toothbrushes to help rid the environment of plastic toothbrushes. The yachtie also took his love of overvoting classic cars to electric into a business.

That’s not all of Barnaby’s business either. Barnaby has an AirBnB that he rents out for extra cash and an electric name card business.

Barnaby’s Tapcards are eco-friendly and are smart business cards. “The future of sharing. Using contactless technology you can share your details/socials into any smartphone simply by tapping it with your Tapcard!” is the description on the Instagram account for his cards.

It’s not all business for Barnaby. His Instagram feed is filled with moments of him living his best life. Some of those moments include Barnaby and his four-legged friend. Treacle is the dog’s name, and it’s pretty clear the pooch is Barnaby’s best pal.

Barnaby Birkbeck has joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 as the new deckhand. There’s a handful of episodes left for viewers to get to know him.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.