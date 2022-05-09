Gabriela Barragan shares message to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans after her departure

After exiting the show, Gabriela reflects on her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Gabriela Barragan has shared a message to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans after she exited the show ahead of the brief hiatus.

It’s been two weeks since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 aired a new episode. The cliffhanger moment was Gabriela deciding to exit Parsifal III for her own mental health.

Gabriela’s decision came after tension with stew Ashley Marti and chief Marcos Spaziani mounted. Now, as the first episode without her gets ready to hit Bravo airwaves, Gabriela has some words for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan shares a message following her departure

The stew took to Instagram to make a little joke and reflect as Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans prepare to watch the first episode without her.

“I will NOT be blessing your screens this evening on #belowdecksailingyacht I know, it’s sad. I want you guys to know that it was an honor to work with such tenured people on such a beautiful yacht. I’m happy I bared my soul, I met amazing people, I gained confidence in my abilities, I learned about me,” she wrote in part of a caption accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photo.

Since leaving the luxury sailing yacht, Gabriela spent time working on herself. Gabriela has been working alongside Below Deck Season 9 alum Wes O’Dell on his sailing boat in St. Thomas.

Wes and Gabriela are not just colleagues. She recently revealed the two are dating.

Gabriela from Below Deck Sailing Yacht thanks fans

The former stew didn’t just share a message to fans; she also took time to thank those who supported her during her Below Deck Sailing Yacht journey.

“Thank you to all the people out there sharing their personal stories with me about anxiety, confidence, mental health, and vulnerability. The journey is real, it’s continuous, and we will get through it! Love yourself, show up for yourself. If Below Deck has taught me anything, it’s that the real ride or die is YOU♥️” Gabriela ended the message.

Gabriela didn’t mesh with all of her crew members. However, one of her fellow costars popped up in the comments section to show Gabriela some love.

Deckhand Kelsie Goglia expressed her happiness that the show introduced the two of them. Gabriela seconded that motion.

As the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 plays out on-screen, Gabriela Barragan will be sitting back and watching the drama unfold aboard Parsifal III.

Will you miss Gabriela on the hit sailing show?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.