Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want to see more Kelsie Goglia on show

Kelsie hasn’t gotten much air time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want more of deckhand Kelsie Goglia as she quickly becomes one of the most beloved crew members on the show.

Kelsie remains a bit of a mystery to Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers because she hasn’t gotten much screen time. However, when Kelsie is on-screen, she certainly gives fans something to talk about with her chill attitude and hilarious one-liners.

The most recent episode featured Kelsie being a sounding board for Gabriela Barragan. Kelsie also gave the troubled stew some sage advice for moving past the crew tension with Ashley Marti.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want more Kelsie Goglia on the show

After the episode, Twitter was buzzing with positive words about Kelsie and expressing a desire to see more of her on-screen.

One Twitter user called Kelsie a “lowkey hero this season,” while another user wants more Kelsie and less Ashley. A different user remarked how “unproblematic” the deckhand is, and someone else declared, “I LOVE KELSIE.”

Pic credit: @Discountess/Twitter and @EchoDoesRadio/Twitter and @realityshizz/Twitter and @BelowDeckJohn/Twitter

A Twitter user also shared comments from the episode where Kelsie hilariously tried to squash the drama between Gabriela and chef Marcos Spaziani during an awkward crew night out dinner.

Another Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewer gushed over Kelsie, listening to Gabriela calling her “the most amazing soul ever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is Kelsie not like the most amazing soul ever? Usually we see some fault with everyone on #belowdeck but thus far this one seems to be miles over. We love a kind queen. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/hq7RD8pO9p — A Duck'n Housewife (@MrsDuck2014) April 19, 2022

Twitter wants more Kelsie before Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 comes to an end, and we couldn’t agree more. The deckhand’s witty remarks break up the drama aboard Parsifal III.

We’re not talking about Kelsie enough. She’s hilarious and unproblematic. LOVE HER #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/CX61AmVHPl — tori (@toriiiiiiix) March 29, 2022

Kelsie bonds with the Season 3 crew

There’s been a slew of crew member tension on the hit sailing show. Ashley Marti and Gabriela have trash-talked each other on and off-camera.

Gabriela reacted after Ashley sold her out to Daisy Kelliher. Meanwhile, Ashley insisted that Gabriela caused a lot of problems with the crew.

Kelsie appears to get along with the entire crew, though. Last month she had a pool day reunion with Ashley and visited Marcos at his restaurant.

When Daisy was discussing her coffee fight with Gary King, the chief stew had nothing but good things to say, Kelsie. Daisy and Kelsie shared a cabin this season, so they became very close according to the Irish beauty.

Chief engineer Colin MacRae revealed so much went down on Season 3 that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are missing a lot of the action. There’s simply too much to pack into 16 episodes that are only 45 minutes long. Kelsie Goglia happens to fall into that category.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.