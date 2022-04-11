Daisy Kelliher calls out Gary King for coffee fight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Daisy has shed light on what she feels caused her with Gary over coffee. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher has called out Gary King over their coffee fight on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, sharing how she really felt about the argument.

Ahead of Season 3, Daisy teased the fight admitting it was right up there with the argument she had with chef Natasha De Bourg on Season 2. The chief also shared that they got into it again over the coffee while spending time in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Gary was upset Kelsie Goglia didn’t finish her nightly deck duties because she was getting coffee for a guest. Instead of talking to Kelsie, Gary took his frustration out on Daisy, who’s now spilling more tea on their spat.

The argument, being dubbed coffeegate, was baseless according to the chief stew. Daisy opened up about the situation on her IG series Pita Party, which she hosted with Alli Dore and Dani Soares.

“He was pissed off at the night jobs, and I’m sorry, but it’s Gary’s kind of go-to to blame me. I felt like it happened last season. I felt like it happened this season,” the Irish beauty spilled.

Although she’s a big fan of Kelsie’s, Daisy reveals the deckhand was fully to blame for not getting her job done. Gary placed the blame on the interior crew when it was Kelsie who was to blame.

“I think, to be honest, I love Kelsie. She was like one of my favorite crew members,” Daisy expressed. “But I think it was Kelsie’s fault. Kelsie was slow. It was a running theme. She knows, and we spoke about it. But she didn’t have the urgency that superyachting requires. She got better during the season, but it was an issue. And the issue was that Kelsie was slow at doing her jobs.”

Daisy says Gary ‘shies away from conflict’

Instead of dealing with the problem, which was Kelsie not getting her work completed, Daisy explained that Gary chose to pick a fight with her.

“I think sometimes Gary shies away from conflict just like I do,” she admitted. “And I think instead of sitting Kelsie down and talking to her, it was easy to blame me. It was easy to make it my problem. But no, the deck crew is 100% more than capable of making a coffee. It is just as much their job to look after the guests on it as it is ours.”

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher have gone from one extreme to the other on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

They had a hot tub make-out session a couple of weeks ago. Now they are fighting over coffee. These two never disappoint.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.