Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae dishes Season 4, spills the tea on Daisy Kelliher boatmance

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunk Colin MacRae has dished Season 4, including his boatmance with pal Daisy Kelliher.

This week, Below Deck Sailing Yacht returned to Bravo airwaves, with fans delighted that Colin was back and finally single.

Colin was a faithful and loyal boyfriend during Season 2 and Season 3 when he was in a relationship.

Now instead of sitting back and stirring the pot, single Colin brings the drama in the form of a love triangle.

That’s not all, though, as Season 4 kicked off with Colin stepping in for a COVID-ridden Gary King and a major Parsifal III issue that left the first group of charter guests very unhappy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Colin has dished the good, the bad, and the ugly of Below Deck Sailing Yacht as a new season gets underway.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae talks about Daisy Kelliher boatmance

The biggest shocker in the trailer for Season 4 of the sailing show was Daisy and Colin literally hooking up. After all, Daisy made out with Gary during Season 3, and fans have been hoping they would get together in real life.

Colin and Daisy’s boatmance causes a lot of problems with Gary, who gets upset and jealous. In a recent interview with Decider, the engineer got real about what happened with him and the chief stew.

“We’ve always had chemistry. We just love each other’s company,” he shared.” It was just something that happened very naturally, something that neither of us were really expecting. However, at the same time, our getting together was probably inevitable if we were both single at the right place at the right time.”

Colin also shared he didn’t know Gary called out Daisy until he watched the trailer. The engineer spoke to Gary and essentially got his permission to test the waters with Daisy.

There’s no question it changed the dynamic between the three crew members that have put Below Deck Sailing Yacht on the map.

“Unfortunately, it did end up putting a strain on our friendships. That’s almost bound to happen when you get romantic with your friends,” Colin stated.

Although the boatmance will be a big story this season, it’s not the only thing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will enjoy, per the engineer.

Colin MacRae dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Those wondering why Colin kept coming back it has everything to do with Captain Glenn Shephard. Simply put, Colin can’t resist the chance to work with the captain.

Another person Colin became close thanks to the show with was chef Marcos Spaziani who didn’t return for Season 4. Colin admitted missing having Marcos in the boys’ room but did give Chase Lemacks props for fitting into the giggle club very well.

Chef Ileisha Dell also earned some praise from Colin during his interview with Decider.

“IIeisha’s great; we’re great friends. She fit into the crew super well too. She’s a really fun, bubbly person,” Colin dished before adding she had mighty big shoes to fill this season.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just begun, and hunky Colin MacRae promises fans will not be disappointed. Colin even hinted the new crew’s a lot happier this season than last.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.