Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King talks missing beginning of Season 4 and fear of replacement

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premiered last night, and it got started without Gary King.

The first officer was MIA due to testing positive for COVID-19 multiple times.

Although Gary appeared via FaceTime to give Captain Glenn Shephard updates on his health situation.

Dealing with not having Gary on deck and engine issues with Parsifal III got Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht off to a rough start.

Thanks to the first look trailer, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know Gary comes back and in rare Gary form.

However, there was a time Gary didn’t know if he would be back and was worried he would be replaced for the season.

Gary King talks addresses missing the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Speaking with Parade, Gary got real about not being there with the rest of the crew for the first charter.

“It wasn’t easy to say the least,” Gary shared.

The Bravo personality revealed he does miss the first charter and crew night out. In fact, when he does return, it was weird for Gary as the crew was hungover and not super welcoming.

“Coming as an outsider to the boat that I work on was very difficult,” he told the outlet. “And this is where I’ve worked for two and a half, almost three years. And normally I welcome all the crew on board but they were welcoming me.”

Gary also opened up about being worried he would be replaced after testing positive so many times. Spending time alone in a hotel room had Gary in his thoughts, fearing the season would go on without him.

Thankfully as Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers know, Gary does return to take fans on yet another wild roller coaster ride of a season.

What can fans expect from Gary King on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Gary didn’t spill any details about his journey this season other than to give Colin MacRae props for taking over the deck while Gary was in quarantine.

Some details have been spilled, like Gary’s reaction to Colin and Daisy Kelliher making out. Gary recently spoke out on the topic admitting it takes a toll on the three friends, who all debuted on Season 2 together.

Daisy has also addressed the situation conveying her frustration with Gary’s reaction to the hook-up.

Gary finds himself involved in a boatmance again with stew Mads Herrera. This time though, she might just be the one looking for fun while Gary looks for something more.

Whatever happens, it will be another great Below Deck Sailing Yacht season, that’s for sure!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.