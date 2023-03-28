Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White wrap filming Winter House: Here’s what we know

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Katie Flood and Malia White appear to have traded in one reality TV show for another.

In early March, rumors began swirling that Malia and Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber were set to film Winter House Season 3.

A couple of weeks later, Monsters and Critics reported that Rhylee was out but that Malia’s bestie Katie had joined the cast.

Although neither of them has confirmed they are part of Winter House, Malia has revealed they are both in Colorado, where the Winter House has been filming.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malia shared a picture of herself and Katie, tagging Denver, Colorado as her location.

“Last few days of Colorado with the wifey!” Malia wrote on the IG Story without any mention of Winter House.

The Instagram Story isn’t the only reason it’s believed that Katie and Malia are part of Winter House Season 3.

Malia White and Katie Flood in Colorado. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood wrap filming for Winter House

For those who are unaware of Winter House, the show was initially a mashup of Southern Charm and Summer House cast members who spend two weeks on a winter vacation together.

This time around, though, Bravo has opted to shake things up with more Bravo stars and a new location. Seasons 1 and 2 of Winter House took place in Vermont, but as mentioned above, Season 3 is filming in Colorado.

Malia and Katie aren’t the only members of the Below Deck family on the show either. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 newbie, Alex Propson also filmed the show.

Those there are just a few of the Bravo faces wrapping up their time in Colorado.

Winter House Season 3 cast members and premiere news

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz was spotted filming Winter House earlier this month amid the big scandal involving his pal, Tom Sandoval. Family Karma’s Brian Benni was in the picture that revealed Tom was on the show too.

The Instagram account @bravobygays broke the news that Winter House Season 3 has wrapped while also revealing the cast members.

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, and Amanda Batula are among the mix, as is Winter House star Kory Keefer. There’s also newbie Casey, according to the Instagram post announcing filming was wrapped and the cast.

Since filming just finished, it will be a while before Winter House hits Bravo airwaves. Season 2 premiered in October 2022, so it’s a safe bet that Season 3 will premiere sometime this fall.

Will you watch Malia and Katie on Winter House?

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock, as are Seasons 1-2 of Winter House.