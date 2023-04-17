Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: Captain Glenn puts Daisy in the hot seat after guest’s toilet complaint

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back with a brand new season that’s kicking off with unhappy guests and chief stew Daisy Kelliher under fire.

Season 4 premiered last week, and the first episode did not disappoint.

First officer Gary King was MIA due to continuously testing positive for COVID-19, leaving engineer Colin MacRae to help new deckhands Alex Propson and Chase Lemacks.

Unfortunately, engine issues with Parsifal III kept Colin busy, and the sailing yacht at the dock made for some very unhappy charter guests.

A preview of tonight’s brand-new episode reveals things go from bad to worse for the crew after Captain Glenn Shephard gets an earful from one of them.

The complaint involves the interior crew, which has Daisy on the defense.

Captain Glenn Shephard puts Daisy Kelliher in the hot seat

Bravo gave fans a sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Episode 2, where Captain Glenn calls Daisy to the bridge.

“She said no towels, no toilet paper. They took it pretty seriously. They were quite upset,” he spills.

Daisy reveals she was only asked once for towels, and the guest was given them immediately. When she claims the guests never said anything about low toilet paper, the captain points out that’s not something that should ever have to be brought up.

The Irish beauty doubles down that when stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera checked, there was toilet paper. Captain Glenn, point blank, asks if Daisy thinks the guests made up the complaint.

“To be honest, I think there was a lot of alcohol consumed. They’re on a bit of a come-down,” she states.

The words don’t sit well with Captain Glenn bringing tension to their conversation.

Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard clash on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Voices are raised when Captain Glenn accuses Daisy of being defensive, to which she rebuttals that’s she not and is taking on the complaint. Things calm down a little bit, with Captain Glenn admitting that the boat not leaving the dock has certainly had an impact on the guests.

Captain Glenn does scold Daisy a little more, though, to reiterate what her team needs to do, make sure the guests have toilet paper. The conversation leaves Daisy feeling embarrassed, shocked, and wondering if the service was really that bad.

It’s not very often that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers see Captain Glenn Shephard get upset, especially with Daisy, Gary, or Colin.

However, that is exactly what happens tonight, so be sure to tune in for a must-see episode of the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.