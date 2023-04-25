American Idol alum Justin Guarini pops up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and makes history

One of the latest Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests was a familiar face to reality television.

American Idol alum Justin Guarini was a friend of the primary charter guests who booked the yacht.

Justin was the runner-up on American Idol, losing out to Kelly Clarkson. The two went on to star in the musical romantic comedy From Justin to Kelly, which turned out to be a big flop.

It’s been a while since Justin has been on reality television, which could be why there was no mention of his fame or American Idol run on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Instead, Justin was just another charter guest, spilling champagne while helping Gary King and Chase Lemacks with water toys.

As the episode played out, Justin and his stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht became one hot topic on social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to American Idol alum Justin Guarini as a guest

Twitter was on fire with comments about Justin being on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

One user shared a clip from the above-mentioned move from Justin to Kelly to ask if that was really him.

A different user opted for a GIF of Malia White from Below Deck Mediterranean to question what was going on with the American Idol alum being on the show.

Apparently Justin Guarini from American Idol is on tonight’s episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. pic.twitter.com/lOZG9HyG8I — Ryan Grannan-Doll (@BostonHanSolo) April 25, 2023

Others mentioned that none of the Parsifal III crew members mentioned that Justin was on American Idol.

Last night appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Captain Glenn Shpehad and Gary King acknowledged that they didn’t know Justin was a famous face.

Justin Guarini and friends make Below Deck history

Primary charter guest Kim informed Captain Glenn on the first day that the group would like a buffet-style dinner and would like the entire crew to join them. The request was the first ever in the Below Deck franchise history.

Chef Ileisha Dell pulled off the feast with a little help from Colin MacRae. Parsifal III crew sat with the guests at dinner to enjoy good food and conversation.

The primary gave a heartfelt speech to show appreciation for the crew and what they do. Colin returned the kind words.

“I don’t know if you guys realize this or not, but this is absolutely not normal. This will be my 14th, 15th year on a superyacht, and in all of that time, I’ve never been invited to eat with the guests. So, thank you, guys, for just treating us with so much respect,” the hunky engineer expressed.

It was a special evening that was a vast difference from the first charter guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Did you recognize American Idol alum Justin Guarini on the show?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.