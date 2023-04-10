When will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premiere in 2023 on Bravo? That’s a question on fans’ minds as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 officially gets underway.

The Below Deck franchise has expanded quite a bit since the OG show debuted over 10 years ago.

Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure joined the yachting series last year, but the old-school shows still have a special place in fans’ hearts.

Below Deck Med has been helmed by Captain Sandy Yawn since Season 2.

The show has certainly had its fair share of criticism and backlash over the years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, that doesn’t stop viewers from wondering when Below Deck Mediterranean will be back on Bravo airwaves. Let’s take a look at what we know.

When will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premiere?

Below Deck Med has followed Below Deck Sailing Yacht since the sailing show debuted in 2020. As mentioned above, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just begun, so it will be a while before Captain Sandy and her crew return to the small screen.

In the past, Braov has aired between 16-18 episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, plus a reunion show. Although reunion shows could be a thing of the past as Below Deck Season 10, which was a drama-filled season, did not have one.

Should Bravo follow the same schedule, that would mean that Below Deck Mediterranean would kick off in late July or early August.

There’s a slim chance Below Deck Med could move to Tuesdays and begin airing earlier in the summer alongside the sailing show. That doesn’t seem likely, though, as it has become a Monday night staple.

So far, the Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under, after their initial run on Peacock, have aired on Tuesday nights.

An official premiere date won’t be announced until mid-June.

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Med Season 8

In true Below Deck fashion, details regarding the cast have been kept under wraps.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, photos of Below Deck Med Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen and Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo filming in Italy leaked last summer. They have become fast friends, too, often spotted on each other’s social media.

Tumi and Kyle are both friends with Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott, so she could be how they met.

Captain Sandy will be back, too, as she has previously indicated she’s not done with the show. The rest of the cast remains a mystery.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.