Has Below Deck Med Season 8 been filmed? Here’s why fans think so

Is Zee back for his third season on Below Deck Med? Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 may still be playing out on Bravo airwaves, but fans are already wondering about Season 8 of the hit yachting show.

It’s that time of year again when the rumor mill gets buzzing about when the next season of Below Deck Med is filming.

For years the show has been filmed for six weeks, starting in August and wrapping up in September.

While Bravo never comments on the show filming, cast, or schedule, eagle-eyed fans are always on the lookout for information.

New tidbits have emerged that point to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 having filmed, including returning cast members.

Let’s take a look at why Below Deck fans think production on the upcoming season of the spin-off has finished.

Has Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 wrapped filming?

The Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared an Instagram post with pictures of Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 fan favorite Kyle Viljoen.

Kyle and Tumi are rocking the signature red shirts, which indicate they might be filming for Season 8 of Below Deck Med. Below Deck Down Under has blue shirts, plus, it’s been revealed that Tumi isn’t back for Season 2 of that spin-off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The @belowdeckaboveaverage post also spills that Tumi and Kyle were spotted with a production crew in Portofino, Italy.

Since both Kyle and Tumi were second stew on their respective seasons, it will be interesting to see which one of them moves up to the chief stew role.

Ironically enough, Malia White just spent time in Portofino with her boyfriend, Jake Baker. Malia was on vacation there, but perhaps she will make a guest appearance on Below Deck Med next season.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn heads home

Another reason behind the speculation that Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 has just finished filming comes courtesy of an IG post from Captain Sandy Yawn.

The other day, Captain Sandy shared a photo of her girlfriend, Leah Shafer, with a message that she’s headed home to her love.

“I’m coming home to you my beautiful love 💕 and together we will watch that Colorado sunset! #colorado #sunset,” was the caption on Captain Sandy’s post.

News about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 broke last month. In the past, Below Deck Med has filmed immediately following the sailing show. Crew members from both Below Deck spin-offs have now been spotted in various parts of Italy in their iconic uniforms.

BravoCon is next month with Captain Sandy Yawn slated to be at the big event, so that also adds fuel to the fire the upcoming season has finished filming.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.