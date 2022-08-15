Are Daisy Kelliher and Gary King filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4? Here’s why fans think so

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want Gary and Daisy back for Season 4. Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 filming has become one hot topic lately, with some fans convinced that Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are back for another stint.

Season 3 of the hit sailing show just wrapped in June, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are already missing Captain Glenn Shephard and the Parsifal III crew.

There’s no question that fans need a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fix, which is why social media sleuths are looking for Season 4 details.

Last week Captain Glenn got the rumor mill buzzing that production on the upcoming seasons was nearly finished.

Now two fan favorites have added fuel to that fire and are fanning the flames that they are back again.

However, is it really as simple as Gary and Daisy sharing social media snaps to confirm they are back? Let’s take a look.

Why do Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans think Gary King and Daisy Kelliher are back?

The other day Gary shared a picture of him and Captain Glenn to Instagram. In the photo, they are wearing white colored shirts that say the Parsifal III on them.

“Just the Cap and I living our best lives,” was the caption on the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s not unusual that Captain Glenn and Gary are working together. Gary has pretty much been working for Captain Glenn on Parsifal III since Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

This is where it gets really intriguing. Daisy used Instagram Stories to share two photos of her working on what appears to be Parsifal III. One image had Daisy “just here pondering what I’m doing with my life” while sitting in the bridge area of the sailing yacht.

The other photo featured Daisy in what looks like the crew mess talking about drop-off day. Daisy’s sporting the same white shirt that Captain Glenn and Gary did in his message.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Captain Glenn also used Instagram to share a photo of him, Gary, and another guy discussing them “trying to survive a mini hurricane thunderstorm” hours earlier.

Are Gary King and Daisy Kelliher filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

These photos certainly make it look like Daisy and Gary are back for Season 4, and that’s because they are. They actually did just finish filming.

Instagram fan account @belowdecksailing has confirmed the chief stew and first officer are back.

As fans can see, Gary is wearing the signature Below Deck Sailing Yacht peachy/pink shirt. So the photos shared by Gary, Daisy, and Captain Glenn are likely from a charter once filming wrapped.

Bravo tends to have a strict policy when it comes to Below Deck stars and sharing stuff from the season before the network makes an official announcement.

Stay tuned because more details about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 are bound to emerge soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.