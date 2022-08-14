Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Colin MacRae and Marcos Spaziani to reunite for one-night event

Boys Colin and Marcos are giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a real treat. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Colin MacRae and Marcos Spaziani are set to reunite for a one-night event.

Chef Marcos and Colin became the best of pals, along with Gary King, during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

Their bromance was one of the best in the Below Deck franchise, with the three of them often sharing about it on social media.

Since Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht came to a close, Marcos has been busier than ever with his restaurants in Los Angeles and being in demand for catering. Marcos even scored a gig with an MLB legend who is a fan of the show.

Colin, for his part, has been spending time at home in New Zealand meeting his new nephew for the first time.

Now, these two pals are gearing up for another fun event, and here’s what we know about it.

Colin MacRae and Marcos Spaziani to reunite for one-night event

It turns out that once Colin leaves home, he will be headed to La La Land to spend some time with his pal Marcos.

The two pals will be part of a meet and greet at Marcos’ restaurant Marlou with an after party at his bar Burrow.

“Calling all Below Deck fans! Special guest appearance by @parlayrevival_colin on August 23rd at @marlou.la & @burrow.la ! Make your reservations now on Yelp / OpenTable for dinner or come to the after party!” Marcos wrote on an Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

This will be the second time that Colin has joined Marcos at his business for a special appearance or event. Last spring, Daisy Kelliher and Colin did at an event with Marcos as Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was playing out on-screen.

Not long after Marcos spilled the tea on Instagram, Colin took to his Instagram Stories, resharing Marcos’ post with the words “Meet and greet to support my broski.”

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

The news that Colin and Marcos will reunite comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 chef Dave White and Marcos are cooking together for a three-night event this month at Marcos’ restaurants.

Will chef Marcos Spaziani and Colin MacRae return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

There’s speculation that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 filming is winding down. Colin, Daisy, Gary, and Marcos, along with Captain Glenn Shephard, are all cast members fans want to return

Marcos has already revealed that he won’t be back for another season of the show. The reason is that he’s simply too busy right now.

Gary and Daisy have both expressed interest in doing a third season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Colin has remained pretty quiet on the subject other than saying he would work for Captain Glenn anytime in the Season 3 finale.

The hunky engineer’s latest travels make it appear he won’t be back. After all, he is focused on sailing his catamaran all over the world after fixing it up himself.

Chef Marcos Spaziani and Colin MacRae will be reunited soon for one fun-filled night giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to look forward to.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.