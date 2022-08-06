Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunk Colin MacRae shows off family side with touching moment

Colin continues to make Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans gush over him. Pic credit: bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunk Colin MacRae shows off his family side with a touching moment that has left fans loving him even more.

Colin became a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite when he joined the show in Season 2. It’s his good looks, loyalty, and witty remarks that stir the pot that keeps viewers wanting to see more of him.

The chief engineer returned for Season 3 alongside his good pals Daisy Kelliher and Gary King. Colin proved further during that time he’s the nicest guy ever.

As the filming for Season 4 nears, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans hope the dream team of Colin, Gary and Daisy will be back.

There is good and bad news for Colin fans.

A recent share from Colin may be squashing hopes and dreams of his Below Deck Sailing Yacht return, but it also shows a whole new side of the hunky engineer.

Colin MacRae shows off his family side with a touching moment

This week Colin revealed that he was finally back home to spend some quality time with his family.

Colin shared a selfie to his Instagram Stories with the words “Home Sweet Home” and tagged Auckland, New Zealand.

Later, the Bravo personality gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to swoon over. A touching moment of Colin meeting his nephew Levi, the son of his brother Malcolm Macrae and sister-in-law Sophie.

“So good to be home to meet my nephew Levi!! What a beautiful, happy child. @malks.macrae @sophievincegilmour you did good!!!” he wrote as the caption on the adorable picture.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Colin MacRae’s post

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Colin’s post to become flooded with responses gushing over the touching moment.

Daisy was one of the first to pop up in the comments section leaving several emojis.

Other comments included one user simply writing, “Stop” and another declared, “Uncle Colin,” while a different user remarked it had her “my ovaries just exploded” seeing Colin hold a baby.

The touching photo was a far cry from what Colin usually shares on social media. When he’s not promoting his stint on reality television, Colin features his life at sea and working on boats.

A recent share had Colin shirtless with his dog looking at dolphins off his catamaran SV Parlay.

Colin MacRae has given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a glimpse at a whole different side of him. The family side, and it was seriously too cute for words.

Here’s hoping Colin returns for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. However, as filming will soon be underway his trip home could answer that question.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.