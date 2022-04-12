Colin MacRae is reuniting with two Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites

Colin has a real treat for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Colin MacRae plans to reunite with two Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites, and the mini-reunion is happening very soon.

As Season 3 plays out on-screen, some fans are getting the chance to see Colin and two other crew members in person. Earlier this month, Daisy Kelliher shared the exciting news that she’s teaming up with chef Marcos Spaziani to bartend at his two restaurants in Los Angeles for a couple of nights.

It turns out Colin will be joining them for this little Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, and he too will be behind the bar.

Colin MacRae is reuniting with Below Deck fan favorites

The hunky chief engineer took to Instagram to share the exciting news he will soon be hanging out with two of his best pals.

“Ok I have some exciting news! This Thursday the 14th, I will be down at @marlou.la , my brother @chefmarcospaziani ‘s new restaurant in Korea town, LA. Come hang out if you want, but you MUST make a reservation. Will be there 6-10pm then will go to the bar @theburrow.la for a couple cheeky ones. @daisykelliher87 will be with us all night so come help me give her s**t for hooking up with @king_gk,” he wrote alongside a picture of him with Marcos.

Colin also used Instagram stories to spread the word of his one-night hang with Marcos. The chef reshared Colin’s Instagram story and added his own message about the special night.

“Yeap @parlayrevival_colin and @daisykelliher87 @marlou.la this Thursday,” Marcos wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chefmarcospaziani/Instagram and @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Colin’s news

The comments section was flooded with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans reacting to the news Colin and Daisy are bartending at Marcos’ restaurants this week.

Captain Glenn Shephard had a happy reaction to the announcement his colleagues were getting back together. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier was jealous of the crew reunion.

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Colin also fielded a few questions in the comments section of his message. One asked if he would be wearing a shirt, to which he replied, “dad bod time.”

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Another user declared that Colin and Daisy should hook up. It was a notion Colin quickly shot down with humor, writing that Daisy was in love with Gary.

Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

The on-screen drama for Below Deck Sailing Yacht is at an all-time high, especially between Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan. Chef Marcos and Gabriela are even on the outs too.

However, off-screen, Marcos, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae are giving fans a fun night, well, for those in Los Angeles anyway.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.