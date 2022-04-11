Below Deck Med: Malia White says she doesn’t dislike Hannah Ferrier, reveals there’s more to the story

Malia opens up about her relationship with Hannah. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White says she doesn’t dislike Hannah Ferrier and revealed there’s more to their story than fans know.

It’s no secret Hannah was fired during Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Malia sent Captain Sandy Yawn a picture of Hanan’s Valium and CBD pen, which ultimately led to Hannah getting fired.

Malia White doesn’t dislike Hannah Ferrier

When Malia chatted with Brandi Glanville on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, the subject of what went down with Hannah came up. Brandi and Hannah are friends, so the host wasted no time bringing up the hot topic.

“I can’t say much, but everyone takes it as I snitched on Hannah. And that’s not exactly how it all went down. But I understand that that’s how she feels,” Malia expressed.

The bosun had no problem admitting she and Hannah didn’t always get along workwise. However, Malia made it clear she didn’t dislike the former chief stew.

“I don’t dislike Hannah. That’s the thing is Hannah and I in work mode; we would sometimes be at each other, and we’d get frustrated with each other. But I’ve never disliked Hannah. Even meeting Hannah in season one. I never disliked her or hated her or wanted to out her,” she stated.

At the end of Season 2, the first time she worked with Hannah, Malia admitted they were friends. Things went south between Malia and Hannah when chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran got fired, and Tom Checketts replaced him.

After learning Hannah had an undeclared prescription drug onboard the yacht, Malia revealed her hands were tied. The bosun did apologize to Hannah after everything went down. Malia also shared she suffers from anxiety too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My side didn’t come out because it doesn’t matter. It’s irrelevant. But there’s a certain way to handle having prescription medication on board. It’s how we have to do it on every vessel. It’s just how it’s done,” Malia said

Malia recalls Below Deck Med fan outrage against her

After Hannah was fired, Malia and Captain Sandy were enemy number one for Below Deck Mediterranean viewers. The backlash was beyond harsh, and Malia took time on the podcast to share her side of the story.

“I got absolutely s*** on. Like I got told, ‘Malia’s against mental health.’ And ‘Malia’s a snitch.’ I was like, ‘F*** all of this.’ I’m not against mental health. I am for doing everything by rules and regulations because I understand what Captain Sandy is up against with her captain’s license,” Malia explained.

The Bravo personality never wanted Hannah’s prescription drugs to be a story on the show. Malia thought she was able to send a private message away from the cameras, but that was not the case.

“I thought kinda stupidly that private messages that I’m sending wouldn’t end up on camera. But they did. My message got made into a story,” the Below Deck Med alum spilled.

These days Malia White’s working on her yachting career away from the show and putting the past behind her. Malia recently launched her own podcast, Total Ship Show, where she shares real-life yachting stories.

Below Deck alum, Eddie Lucas and her Below Deck Mediterranean pal Katie Flood have both stopped by the podcast to share very personal stories from their careers.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.