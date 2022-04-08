Courtney Veale dishes Captain Sandy issue, teases Below Deck Med Season 7, and reveals Below Deck crush

Courtney shares how Captain Sandy could be more productive. Pic credit: Bravo

Courtney Veale has dished an issue she has with Captain Sandy Yawn while teasing Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 and revealing her Below Deck crush.

The blonde beauty became a fan favorite during Season 6 of Below Deck Med. Courtney has been keeping fans updated on her life after the show via social media, where she does a lot of sexy promotions.

Along with traveling and becoming a social media influence, Courtney recently reunited with her Season 6 pal, David Pascoe. As rumors Courtney will return to Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 7 heat up, she is spilling some tea related to the hit yachting franchise.

What does Captain Sandy Yawn do that stresses out Courtney Veale?

Courtney stopped by The Domenick Nati Show this week to chat with host Domenick Nati. When she was asked how Captain Sandy could be more productive, Courtney shared what the captain does that stresses her out.

“Sometimes when the chief stew or the bosun or whatever has a plan, they’re ready, they have already told the rest of the crew this is happening, sometimes super last-minute Captain Sandy can say what she would prefer to happen, and then the whole thing has to change. So that can be pretty stressful, like if we’re about to pick up guests or if something’s, you know if we’re like pretty busy tiring to get the boat ready,” she expressed.

Those last-minute changes are not something Courtney likes about the captain. However, as Below Deck Med fans know, Courtney and Captain Sandy did bond last year over twerking,

Courtney teases Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 and her Below Deck crush

Along with spilling some Captain Sandy tea, Courtney also played coy when asked if she was going to return for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7. The rumor mill has been buzzing. Courtney and Zee Dempers are back for their second season.

“I can’t tell you who’s on it next season. That’s secret,” she laughed.

Domenick tried to press Courtney, but she kept her lips sealed. The host then asked if she would like to be on Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

“Yeah, I would like to be on any season of Below Deck. Like, I think it’s pretty fun. I would like to try the original Below Deck or like maybe not Below Deck Sailing because I am not actually very good at sailing. They just brought out Below Deck Down Under, that’s where I used to live in Australia, so I would really like to do that one,” Courtney spilled.

The Bravo personality also happily shared who she would like to date from the Below Deck family. Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under was her pick.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean has spilled tea on Captain Sandy Yawn and played coy about returning for Season 7. Like many Below Deck viewers, she also finds Captain Jason attractive.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.