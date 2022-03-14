Captain Jason Chambers teases Below Deck Down Under, reacts to ‘hot captain’ label

Captain Jason has joined the Below Deck family, and he’s happy to be part of the captain crew. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under, newbie Captain Jason Chambers has teased Season 1 of the show and reacted to earning the “hot captain” label.

In a couple of days, Below Deck fans will be taken on a new adventure with Below Deck Down Under. Captain Jason helms the series with a familiar face, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott.

The captain has earned quite a reputation since the trailer dropped, thanks to his young age and smoldering good looks. One teaser even dubbed him “captain cutie.”

As the season premiere nears, Captain Jason has spoken about being on reality television and all the hoopla over his physical appearance.

Captain Jason Chambers teases Below Deck Down Under Season 1

The newest captain in the Below Deck franchise, Captain Jason, opened up about being on reality television.

In an interview with TV Insider, the captain revealed at first the cameras made him nervous. However, the tight filming schedule forced him to focus on his job and the new crew rather than the cameras, helping the cameras fade away.

“It felt a bit daunting. Within a minute, things can go wrong with the boat. It put in perspective the next six weeks while I was there. We had charter guests and a crew we had to get together that were inexperienced with the boat and each other,” Captain Jason shared.

Meeting his crew a day ahead of the first charter was also challenging for the captain. In the real yachting world, there’s much more time to get to know each other before guests arrive.

Captain Jason admitted that the group does find their groove, but Below Deck fans will see a learning curve for him and the crew.

“What you will find is I had no choice but to be hands-on from the start, given the size of the vessel and the experience of the crew and everyone stepping up like Jamie,” the captain teased to the website.

Below Deck’s famous for over the top and demanding charter guests, and Below Deck Down Under is no exception. Captain Jason didn’t spill too much about what Below Deck Down Under viewers can expect from the guests other than they get “wilder and wilder” as Season 1 plays out.

The captain promises lots of challenges for the M/Y Thalassa crew because of weather, sharks, and other elements that arise in the tropical Whitsunday Islands in Australia.

What does Captain Jason think of his new ‘hot captain’ label?

As mentioned above, Captain Jason’s good looks have caused a lot of buzz since the trailer dropped last month. His friend, Below Deck alum Hannah Ferrier, spoke out on the hot topic, and now Captain Jason has too.

The captain revealed to TV Insider how all the attention regarding his looks really makes him feel.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I enjoyed it a bit,” he expressed.

Who’s ready to see Captain Jason Chambers in action on Below Deck Down Under Season 1?

Below Deck Down Under premieres on Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.