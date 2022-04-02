Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale stuns in black lacy bra for new lip gloss promotion

Courtney continues to thrive following her Below Deck Med stint. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale stuns in a black lacy bra for a new lip gloss promotion that will leave tongues wagging.

Courtney captured the hearts of Below Deck Med fans during Season 6 of the yachting show. The stew’s funny humor always entertained viewers, especially as the drama with Lexi Wilson and chef Mathew Shea took over the season.

Since then, the blonde beauty has been steaming up social media with various posts to promote new products. In February, Courtney sizzled in lingerie promotion, and now it’s all about the lip gloss.

Courtney Veale shows off her physique in black lacy bra for new lip gloss promotion

Courtney isn’t shy about showing off her assets, whether it’s for a promotion or for fun. In her latest social media promotion, Courtney sizzles in a black lacy bra and shows off her best pout in PROJECT LIP product.

The first Instagram post Courtney shared is a Tik Tok video of Courtney’s photoshoot for the company. A light blue button-down shirt covers Courtney as she gets camera-ready with the lip gloss.

Then as the shoot begins, Courtney unveils a black lacy bra under the shirt. She gives the camera a sultry look with her toned stomach and sexy bra on display as the shirt slips back off one shoulder.

In another post, Courtney shared a series of photos of her wearing the lip gloss and lacy bra. There’s even one of her wearing nothing but the black lacy bra and matching black lacy underwear as she takes a mirror selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Teamwork makes the dream work! 😉👏🏽❤️‍🔥” was the caption on the post.

The comments section of Courtney’s posts was filled with replies of support for her. Two faces from the Below Deck family showed up too.

Courtney’s Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 friend Zee Dempers and Below Deck Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase made their feelings clear.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

What are some of Courtney’s other sizzling Instagram posts?

As mentioned above, Courtney has been heating up social media for months with various posts.

Recently she used a photo of herself in a swimsuit sitting on some rocks to share a message about being a people pleaser.

In another one, Courtney laid on a lounge chair in a bikini, letting the sun hit her face.

The yachtie also wore a white sports bra and comfy pants in a message where she revealed she had recently spent time in Miami.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean once again has steamed up Instagram. Soon Below Deck Med fans will see her back on the small screen as it’s been reported that Courtney returns for Season 7 of the show.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.