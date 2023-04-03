Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott lands new reality TV gig

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott had a new reality TV show that’s testing her like never before.

As fans anxiously wait for news on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Aesha’s promoting another project.

Below Deck Down Under fans shouldn’t fear, though, because her new show won’t interfere with her returning for Season 2.

The chief stew confirmed back in October at BravoCon that she and Captain Jason Chambers would both be back for another season.

Now Aesha’s focused on the new show and she hopes her fans will check it out. It’s a show many will know all about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what we know about Aesha’s new reality TV stint.

Aesha Scott joins a new reality TV show

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Aesha clued her 544,000 followers into her new venture. Aesha took part in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

“HERE WE GO !!! I cannot believe I’m in the African jungle! I’m so so so excited for the crazy adventures and challenges ahead. Who’s ready to follow this wild ride? Australia you can watch @imacelebrityau at 7:30 on 10 and 10 play!” she wrote in an IG post that shared her official past photo for the show.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Takes various celebrities and drops them off in a jungle as they battle it out for cash. The titles of King and Queen of the jungle are also on the line.

Nasty surprises are thrown in to see the celebrities not only deal with the elements but also tackle the unexpected. There’s no question jungle life is not for the faint of heart in this Survivor-style competition.

Aesha also shared a clip from her confessional on the premiere episode expressing her excitement for being a participant. The chief stew put her yachting style behind her to get down and dirty in hopes of becoming the firestarter ahead of the premiere.

Below Deck family reacts to Aesha Scott on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia

The comments section of Aesha’s announcement IG post was filled with responses from members of the Below Deck family.

Aesha’s good friend and proud new mama Anastasia Surmava admitted she knows nothing about the show but also knows Aesha will win.

Below Deck Med alums, chef Dave White and chef Kiko Lorran also replied with emojis and encouraging words.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Tumi Mhlongo, who starred alongside Aesha in Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under, commented on Aesha’s IG video about her desire to start a fire.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Aesha Scott will be on the week-long event of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! For those living outside of Australia looking to watch the Below Deck Med alum on the show, click here to follow the directions.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.