Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott has iconic movie moment after teasing new fitness goals

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott channeled one of her favorite movie moments the other day as she got real about her new fitness journey.

Aesha has been part of the Below Deck family since joining Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

Now she plays a pivotal role on Galley Talk and Below Deck Down Under, which should have Season 2 released very soon.

There’s no question that Aesha’s star power remains on the rise, and she proved that this week by revealing she got to live out her dream of having a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days moment.

The hit rom-com stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, and there’s one thing from it that Aesha always wanted to experience.

It all came courtesy of Aesha doing a promotion in Australia.

Aesha Scott channels Kate Hudson for an iconic movie moment

Taking to Instagram, Aesha shared a carousel of photos to reveal she rocked a yellow dress similar to what Kate’s character Andie wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Aesha looked gorgeous in the dress that fit her figure perfectly.

The yellow dress was a halter style that went down to the floor, with open-toed strappy sandals completing Aesha’s outfit. She opted to wear her long brown locks half up and half down while keeping her makeup to a minimum.

Several photos made up the IG post, including of Aesha with the face of Bravo Andy Cohen.

“I finally got my How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days moment at the @7bravoau @7plus event in Sydney!!!!! When I first watched that movie I always thought, I would love to be glamorous one day and have the chance to wear a dress like that. Well little Aesha that dream came true 😭😭,” she wrote as part of her caption.

Aesha also gushed over how much she loves working with Bravo and being part of the Below Deck family. She gave a shoutout to Lucia Hawley, the new Australian Bravo host.

There’s no question Aesha always looks fabulous, but her recent change to her workout regimen has made her look even more stunning.

Below Deck Down Under, Aesha Scott reveals new fitness goals

The brunette beauty is an avid outdoor lover who keeps her active via hiking and other outdoor activities. Aesha has always maintained her slender physique by being outside and doing yoga.

However, she has decided to work on building some muscle, which involves changing her workout routine. Aesha has been hitting the gym to achieve her new fitness goals.

This week Aesha gave her 539,000 Instagram followers a look at what working out looks like for her now. Aesha lifted weights with her signature smile on her face and even did some medicine ball work too.

“After years of being very active just through walking a lot of dabbling in yoga, this summer I finally focused on gaining some muscle and gosh it feels good! I feel stronger and have more energy and am excited when I feel I can lift something off the floor easier than I could before,” the caption read as Aesha also gave made props to her trainer Mandy Phillip.

Aesha Scott has become quite the fashionista over the past few months as she has traded her yachting uniform for some modeling work. Never fear, though. Aesha will be back in her uniform soon on Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.