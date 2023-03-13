Below Deck Med’s Anastasia Surmava welcomes first child with husband Will Higginson

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava has welcomed her first child with her husband, Will Higginson.

Anastasia has been a part of the Below Deck family since she debuted on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

The stew-turned-chef was a one-and-done with Below Deck Mediterranean, but her reality TV career didn’t end there.

Anastasia appeared alongside her good friend and Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe for three seasons of Galley Talk.

However, this year, Anastasia opted out of Galley Talk as she prepared to become a first-time mom with Will, whom she married last summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The day has come, and Will and Anastasia are the proud parents of a precious baby girl.

Below Deck Med’s Anastasia Surmava welcomes her first child

On Sunday, Will took to Instagram to share a Reel announcing the arrival of his and Anastasia’s daughter. The video included footage from the hospital, bringing the baby home, and several adorable shots of the little one.

“Arabella Anastasia Higginson. Welcome to the world my darling!” he began his lengthy caption that included Will expressing how much he and Anastasia loved their daughter.

Will also gave a shout-out to his wife for 28 hours of labor while discussing the experience, before ending his message with excitement for his healthy daughter and what’s to come for her.

Anastasia was the first to pop up in the comments section of the Reel to express her happiness.

“I love our little family so much it hurts ❤️,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @will_higginson/Instagram

The comments section was flooded with warm wishes and congratulations to Anastasia and Will on the birth of their baby girl.

Below Deck stars gush over Anastasia and Will’s baby news

Several familiar faces from the hit yachting franchise showed up as the Below Deck family was happy to welcome the newest little member.

Anastasia’s close friend Aesha Scott kicked off comments by writing “WELCOOOOOOME” with some emojis. Below Deck alums Ashling Lorger, Josiah Carter, and Heather Chase also popped in with congratulations and happy emojis.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan rounded out the happy wishes with her congratulations to the new parents.

Pic credit: @will_higginson/Instagram

As of this writing, Anastasia has yet to share the baby news on her Instagram. However, last week she did share a glimpse of her maternity shoot that kicked off a video of what the couple did on their daughter’s due date since she did not make her arrival that day.

They did a ton of walking to get labor started, which also included shopping for their baby, snacking for Anastasia, and having more fun.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.