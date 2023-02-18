Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King joining Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will hit the Peacock platform this spring, and the rumor mill’s buzzing that it will feature Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King.

Gary has been part of the Below Deck family since he joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

The famous ladies’ man became a fan favorite along with chief stew Daisy Kelliher and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

There’s no question the threesome is ratings gold for Bravo.

However, a new rumor has the trio splitting up and Gary heading to another Below Deck spin-off.

Yes, there’s speculation Gary’s headed down under to hang with Captain Jason Chambers and chief stew Aesha Scott but is there any truth to it?

Will Gary King be a cast member on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

It has been confirmed that Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is a go. The news was announced at BravoCon, with Captain Jason and Aesha giving fans a sneak peek.

According to So Dramatic, Gary will also appear in the season, as the crew was spotted out and about filming in Whitsundays, Queensland, last spring. However, a listen to the podcast of the same name confirmed that not’s the case but rather that he follows one of the rumored Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast members.

This was quite a far-fetched rumor as Gary has secured himself a very good spot on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Plus, as fans know, Gary often works for Captain Glenn Shephard on Parsifal III when the cameras aren’t rolling.

While Gary won’t be on Below Deck Down Under, the So Dramatic podcast did reveal that Culver Bradbury reportedly returns and that Below Deck Mediterranean alum Joao Franco joins the crew too.

Below Deck Down Under fans will have to wait until the Season 2 trailer drops, which should be soon, to confirm if Joao and Culver are really on the show.

Gary King returns for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Below Deck Down Under isn’t in his future, but Gary will be back for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Last summer, photos leaked of Gary and Daisy sporting the iconic peachy pink shirts aboard Parsifal III.

Details about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 should be released soon, too, as it will premiere once Below Deck Season 10 wraps up.

Although Gary King won’t be joining another Below Deck show, he did hang with Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers at BravoCon. Gary did a fun video with Aesha and Daisy with them dressed to kill at one of the fan events.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock. Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.