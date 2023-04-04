Below Deck Mediterranean alum Natalya Scudder and Below Deck Med’s Camille Lamb are working together.

It’s not uncommon for Below Deck worlds to collide, as the family is a small one.

The most recent dynamic duo consists of Natalya, who appeared on Season 7 of Below Deck Med, and Camille, who just came out of Season 10 of the OG show.

While some Below Deck fans may find their friendship a bit unusual, it turns out they have a lot in common.

The two ladies have taken one of their passions, bikinis, and used it for a recent promotion.

Camille and Natalya were on fire in the pictures that they each shared via social media.

Below Deck Med beauty Natalya Scudder and Below Deck’s Camille Lamb team up for Haver Supply

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Natalya revealed her partnership with Haver Supply. The company is a “Lifestyle brand with good vibes at the core” and is all about vintage.

Natalya’s post featured a carousel of photos of her looking fabulous in a tiny striped bikini.

The first two pictures had Natalya simply sporting the red, white, yellow, and blue striped top. In the third picture, Natalya not only showed the bottoms but repped a Haver Supply t-shirt that was rolled up to reveal her taut tummy.

Camille appeared in the fourth picture sporting a pink, orange, and light blue bikini top. The two ladies were also rocking Haver Supply trucker hats.

There was also a picture of Camille from the back, revealing her Haver Supply white t-shirt from behind.

Natalya and Camille looked fabulous in the shots. They each shared a shot to their Instagram Stories, too.

Camille reshared one of the photos and added text that read, “Well that’s cool.” Natalya opted for the photo of them in the trucker hats while tagging the company and encouraging her followers to check them out. She also declared that the Below Deck alum was her “soul m8.”

Camille and Natalya promote Haver Supply. Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/camillelambb/Instagram

Below Deck pals Camille Lamb and Natalya Scudder have a girls’ night

Along with their promotion for Haver Supply, Natalya and Camille enjoyed a girls’ night. They were dressed to impress in tiny black outfits.

Natalya wore a black tube top with white trim and matching bottoms with strappy black heels. Camille chose an all-black ensemble with black and white open-toed heels.

“guilty by association” was the caption Camille chose for the IG post.

The two women are not only part of the Below Deck family, but they are making waves as social media influencers. Camille Lamb and Natalya Scudder have also ventured into the adult content world, as they appear to be leaving yachting and reality television behind.

Plus, they are both single. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Camille and Ben Willoughby called it quits after spending time in the Dominican Republic last year.

Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean are currently on hiatus on Bravo.