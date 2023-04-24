Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are losing it over Colin MacRae saving the day

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can’t help but lose it over Colin MacRae saving the day and getting the Parsifal III engine working.

Season 4 kicked off with two major problems on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

First officer Gary King was MIA due to COVID, leaving new deckhands Alex Propson and Chase Lemacks on their own.

However, that paled in comparison to the sailing vessel not being able to leave the dock due to engine problems,

When it seems as though the season was going to end because the engine would take too long to fix, hunky engineer Colin found a way to fix it, for now at least.

Not only was Captain Glenn Shephard ecstatic at what Colin accomplished, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were gushing over him.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae was labeled a ‘legend’ by viewers

Twitter was buzzing with users gushing over Colin fixing the engine. There were several things said about Colin, but one of the top comments was fans calling him a “legend.”

Another user also referred to Colin as a “rockstar,” and let’s be honest, both of those things are true.

Others pointed out that Colin literally saved the entire season, with one calling Colin “the man,” while a different user commented on not only Colin saving the charter season but also being single.

Colin MacRae’s hotter than ever on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

The chief engineer getting Parsifal III back up and running only made him even hotter to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Twitter users didn’t hold back when gushing over Colin, and it’s easy to see why.

“I’ve always thought Colin was the hottest, but somehow him fixing the engine just made him even hotter? #belowdecksailing,” read on Tweet.

I’ve always thought Colin was the hottest, but somehow him fixing the engine just made him even hotter? #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/161TDrkCTD — 𝔛𝔦𝔞 💀 (@xiaaa00) April 22, 2023

There was even one fan that claimed if engine problems mean more Colin, that’s just fine.

If engine problems mean more camera time for Colin, then I say flood the engines! #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/vIEpIMG0Q1 — Korina Moss Author, cheese shop mystery series (@KorinaLMoss) April 18, 2023

One tweet featured Colin and Glenn discussing what Colin did with a person in the background simply saying, “I love you, Colin.”

Yes, Twitter was on fire with so much love for Colin. However, his saving the day also had some critics calling out Below Deck Sailing Yacht for being scripted.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Colin used social media to explain what happened with the engine and what he did to fix it, reassuring that the drama was, in fact, real, not manufactured.

Two episodes in to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and the drama has been off the charts. Things are just getting started, too, now that Gary’s back and the love triangle will soon begin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.