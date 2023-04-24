Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: Captain Glenn’s thrilled to have Gary back on Parsifal III

Below Deck Sailing Yacht had been missing a pivotal person for the first couple of episodes of Season 4.

All of that changed with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Episode 3 when Gary King finally appeared.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary was COVID ridden to kick off the season, which had him questioning if he would be replaced.

Thankfully that was not the case, and it makes sense since Gary has been part of the sailing show since Season 2.

Gary, Colin MacRaoe, Daisy Kelliher, and Captain Glenn Shephard are considered the dream team of the series, so it will be good to have the first officer back

Bravo has given fans a teaser to keep them entertained until the new episode tonight.

Captain Glenn Shephard’s thrilled to have Gary King back on Parsifal III

In the quick teaser released by Bravo, Gary was all smiles as he ran into Captain Glenn upon boarding the sailing vessel. Captain Glenn immediately let Gary know how good it was to have him back.

After all, being down Gary and dealing with the engine’s problems made for a stressful first charter. The complaining Karens didn’t help either.

Gary happily let Captain Glenn know just how much he missed him while they shared a bro hug.

“This boat is just not the same without Gary,” the captain expressed in a confessional.

While Gary took off to meet the crew and look around the sailing yacht, Captain Glenn opened up about his first officer being his right hand. Captain Glenn even joked they are like a married couple.

Gary King and Captain Glenn Shephard have a close bond outside Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know that Gary has continued to work with Captain Glenn aboard Parsifal III since his first season on the series. Even when the cameras aren’t rolling, the two men are a team.

They make such a good team that Andy Cohen has them in the Bravo Clubhouse tonight following Gary’s debut on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

At BravoCon last fall, Captain Glenn and Gary got to spend time together away from the yacht and with the fans. They were joined by Daisy and Colin, with the latter making a pit stop in NYC to see his friends.

Captain Glenn Shephard was thrilled to have Gary King back on the team.

However, the dynamic will be changing, and not just because of the Gary, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher love triangle. Daisy recently hinted at trouble brewing between her and Captain Glenn this season.

Who’s excited to have Gary back?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.