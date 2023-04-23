Is trouble brewing for Daisy and Captain Glenn on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Chief stew weighs in

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers watched as Captain Glenn Shephard and chief stew Daisy Kelliher had a tense exchange on the second episode.

The chat involved charter guests complaining about the lack of toilet paper, towels, and general bad service.

The scene had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sounding off on the Karen charter guests.

However, Daisy and Captain Glenn’s interaction is not something viewers are used to seeing on the show.

The two have been close since she debuted as chief stew on Season 2.

That dynamic appears to be changing for Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Daisy has teased a bit of what’s coming up.

Is trouble brewing for Daisy and Captain Glenn on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

This week on Pita Party podcast, which Daisy hosts with her Season 2 pals Alli Dore and Dani Soares, the chief stew was asked about her Captain Glenn chat.

Alli brought up the subject while expressing her appreciation for the beloved captain. Daisy didn’t hesitate to answer; teasing fans should brace themselves because it’s a theme on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

“It’s kind of a theme that runs throughout the season, and I don’t, I think it’s more of a question for him,” the Irish beauty spilled. “I don’t feel like my attitude really changed. I think it was more his attitude toward me.”

Daisy went on to share that she’s really not sure what happened with them. She doesn’t know if he thought she was bad at her job or if it was the pressure of the engine drama, and he took it out on her.

“I don’t really know,” the chief stew expressed.

The scene was frustrating for Daisy to watch because she was trying to answer the questions and answer as honestly as possible. However, she wasn’t there and believes in having faith in her stews, Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera.

Daisy Kelliher teases Captain Shephard drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After discussing the demanding guests, who fans also sounded off on for their behavior, Daisy reiterated it’s a different season for her and the captain.

“It’s kind of a theme that runs throughout the season,” she stated. “It’s going to be a bit of a different view for the audience.”

As for what that means exactly, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will have to keep watching, Daisy Kelliher did hint at trouble with Captain Glenn Shephard, but she still has mad respect for him.

One reason Daisy, Colin MacRae, and Gary King keep returning is because of Captain Glenn. The dynamic between the four of them is so unique and not like anything else on the other Below Deck shows.

Season 4 will change that, especially after the love triangle drama emerges, so keep watching!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.