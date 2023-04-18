Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Is Captain Glenn Team Colin or Team Gary in Daisy love drama? The captain weighs in

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard has picked a side in the Season 4 love drama involving his pals Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King.

The dynamic between Captain Glenn, Gary, Colin, and Daisy has been ratings gold since Season 2.

All three are fan favorites, but one reason Daisy, Gary, and Colin keep coming back is for Captain Glenn.

Season 4, though, will feature a shift in the friendship of the three amigos when Colin and Daisy hook up.

It’s a shocking moment for Below Deck Sailing Yachts to see in the trailer, especially since Daisy and Gary had a serious hot tub make-out session during Season 3.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Glenn has weighed in on this hot topic revealing if he’s Team Gary or Team Colin.

Is Captain Glenn Shephard Team Gary King or Team Colin MacRae in Daisy Kelliher love drama?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Captain Glenn got a surprise when Daisy popped up in a video to ask her if he was Team Colin or Team Gary.

“Don’t tell him,” the captain, who was sitting next to the first officer, said before adding, “I’m probably Team Colin!”

Gary took it all in stride, though, as he even admitted to being Team Colin because the hunky engineer’s such a great guy.

Captain Glenn went on to refer to Gary as a mess before taking a moment to reveal how he truly feels about both men he considers friends.

“Colin’s a great guy. Gary’s a great guy, I love them both. They’re like family. It’s, you know, choosing teams is kinda like choosing your favorite kid, but Colin’s a little more settled down,” Captain Glenn expressed to the outlet.

The Bravo personality also didn’t hesitate to bring up Gary’s womanizing ways, explaining how the first officer has more women than he can handle. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary admitted to sliding into a Southern Charm star’s DM’s after BravoCon last year, kind of proving Captain Glenn’s point.

What else has been said about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 love triangle?

Season 4 of Below Deck has just begun, and the love triangle has been talked about a lot already. The scene hasn’t even happened yet, but Daisy, Colin, and Gary have all spoken out on the subject.

Daisy opened up about her attraction to Colin as well as her frustration with Gary’s jealousy over the situation.

Speaking of Gary, he got real about the drama but also shared the news that the three are still good friends.

Colin, for his part, shared he got the green light from Gary while also admitting that there was always chemistry between him and the Irish beauty.

That’s not the only thing going down on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing, especially with other crew drama and demanding charter guests. The first group of guests kicked things off with some complaints that had fans sounding off, and only two episodes have aired.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.