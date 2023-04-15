Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King reveals Southern Charm flirtation

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has spilled the tea on a flirtation he has with another Bravo star.

No, it’s not his Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar and crush, Daisy Kelliher.

Although Gary has openly admitted his feelings for Daisy, the duo are not a couple and hit a rough patch during Season 4 of the hit yachting show.

Daisy hooks up with their pal Colin MacRae, something the chief stew recently opened up about ahead of the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin has spoken out about the hot topic, too, while Gary gave an update on where the three friends stand today.

The first officer also revealed another Bravo star caught his eye last fall, and he pursued her.

Gary King slid into Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s DMs

This week Gary was on a press tour as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 kicked off with him. Gary stopped by Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to dish on the new season.

The subject of Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney crushing on Gary’s costar Alex Propson came up. Side note Alex just wrapped filming Winter House with Katie’s ex Tom Schwartz.

Back to Gary, he was asked if there was another Bravo star that caught his attention or he would like to shoot his shot with.

“Yeah. I don’t know if you know Taylor Ann Green from Southern Charm,” Gary spilled. “I slid into her DMs, and we chat every now and then.”

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star explained Taylor caught his eye at BravoCon last fall, but they never had the chance to meet. In fact, Gary’s pretty sure Taylor busted him staring at her during one event.

“I sent her a DM. She seems like a really, really cool girl,” he stated but never got took the chance to speak to her for one very good reason.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King was ‘nervous’ to talk to Taylor Ann Green

Gary shared that despite how he comes across on reality television with the ladies, he does get nervous from time to time. That was the case with Gary not speaking to Taylor, and it had to do with her ex Shep Rose too.

“I was shy to go over and say hi,” Gary said. “Also, because she was bombarded by that very tall guy who I thought was her boyfriend, who I believe was previously, and he’s intimidating. I’m not the tallest. I’m like 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9, and he’s like 6-foot-6, so he towers over me like the Eiffel Tower.”

Looking back, Gary regrets not just going for it, especially after flirting with her on social media. Gary remains optimistic that in the future, perhaps at BravoCon this year, the two can meet up and see what happens.

In the meantime, Gary King’s focused on surviving Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and all the drama that’s about the play out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.