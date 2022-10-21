Colin MacRae, Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, and more Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars have mini-reunion

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites were together again this weekend. Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Several Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars had a mini-reunion over the weekend, and it wasn’t all because of BravoCon.

Over 100 famous Bravo faces ascended on the Big Apple this past weekend for the event.

Colin MacRae wasn’t an official attendee at the three-day fun-filled event.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher were part of the BravoCon Below Deck festivities, along with other fan favorites from the hit yachting franchise.

However, the hunky engineer was just a few hours away over the weekend at the Annapolis boat show, so Colin made a brief stop in New York City.

Yes, it was a Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion that certainly put a smile on fans’ faces.

Colin MacRae, Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, and Daisy Kellier have mini-reunion

Taking to Instagram Stories, Daisy shared a few pictures of herself, Gary, and Colin putting on some kind of show. The chief stew didn’t give any insight into what was happening other than it was pretty clear the best pals were having a great time.

Colin also used Instagram Stories to reveal he was at a BravoCon event with Captain Glenn, writing, “Cheeky catch up at Bravocon with my @capt_glennshephard.”

In another photo, Daisy, Colin, Gary, and Captain Glenn posed on the NYC city streets. No caption was needed as the smiles on all their faces said it all.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Colin MacRae hangs with Below Deck stars

Along with spending time with his Below Deck Sailing Yacht buddies, Colin also had a photo op with Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers.

“Catching up with a few fellow below deck cast” was written on the picture.

Daisy also shared a collage of photos from BravoCon, one of which included Colin with a fan.

Those aren’t the only Below Deck stars that Colin spent time with over the last few days. Colin got to hang with his bro chef Marcos Spaziani. They were both at the Annapolis boat show together, interacting with fans.

Colin took to his IG Stories to share some pictures from the event alongside his friend and with fans.

The mini Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion between Colin MacRae, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Captain Glenn Shephard was just what fans needed, as it looks like they won’t all be back on the small screen together.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was confirmed at BravoCon. However, last summer, photos leaked of Daisy and Gary filming the season with Colin nowhere to be found but maybe he was just hiding to keep fans guessing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.