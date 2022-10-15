Daisy brought her fashionista style to BravoCon. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Daisy Kelliher in a sheer black dress slayed at BravoCon as she traded her yacht uniform for glamourous style.

Daisy was one of many Below Deck cast members at the New York City event.

The Irish beauty put her best fashion foot forward, which gave off more of a Real Housewives vibe than a Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member vibe.

Day one of BravoCon had Daisy rocking two outfits as she easily transitioned from daytime fun to a night on the town glam.

Daisy used social media to give her followers a look at her wardrobe choices.

That’s not all she shared with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans either.

Daisy Kelliher in sheer black dress slays at BravoCon

Taking to Instagram, Daisy shared a series of photos that showcased her jaw-dropping evening look. Three photos made up her post that revealed various angles of her gorgeous gown.

In the first image, Daisy’s looking off to the side, letting her black body suit with a sheer black and jeweled dress draped over it speak for itself. The dress was floor-length with spaghetti straps that fit her killer body perfectly.

The second picture was a front view of the outfit, and Daisy was all smiles as she posed for the shot. It was followed by a photo of Daisy walking backstage.

There was also a video of Daisy from the back as she interacted with fans outside BravoCon.

“Feeling good out of my uniform 💃🏼#bravocon2022 #wwhl” was the caption on her IG post.

Daisy’s boss and good friend, Captain Glenn Shephard, popped into the comments section to gush over how fabulous she looked. The captain admitted he almost confused her with one of the Real Housewives.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Daisy Kelliher channels her inner Barbie

Daisy gave off Barbie vibes for her daytime look as she rocked a hot pink blazer-like minidress with no bra. The blonde beauty used Instagram to give her 253k followers a peek at the outfit, which also had fringe on the end of her sleeves.

Again Daisy shared several photos of her in the outfit, including one of her in her hotel room and one of her getting her hair and makeup done. Several photos were shots from BravoCon, featuring other Below Deck stars like Fraser Olender, Kate Chastain, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, and of course, Gary King.

There was even a picture of Gary and Daisy doing a little dancing and another where Daisy posed with Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott.

Daisy Kelliher did not disappoint on her first day at BravoCon. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite stunned in a sheer gown and slayed in a hot pink minidress.

Stay tuned for more jaw-dropping looks from Daisy over this BravoCon weekend.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are steaming on Peacock.