Mads Herrera on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the stew?

Mads Herrera has made quite an impression on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and fans want to know more about her.

The first look teaser revealed the blonde beauty catches the eye of Alex Propson and Gary King.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary admitted to finding himself in some love drama with Mads this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Mads declared on the first crew night out that she’s not above “screwing the screw.”

However, there’s more to Mads than the love drama coming up on the hit Bravo show.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Mads.

Who is Mads Herrera on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

According to her Bravo bio, Mads was born and raised in South Florida, so life on the water was a no-brainer for her. Mads only has a couple of years of yachting under her belt, and that’s been on day charters.

Aside from growing up near the water, Mads also wanted to get into yachting to travel the world. It also allows her to get her adrenaline rush on during her days off, where she loves to do things like skydive and ride dirt bikes.

Mads has no filter but also isn’t all about being mean like some previous Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members. Not only that, but she insists that people who “talk s**t” to her simply make her laugh.

Based on her Instagram feed, all of that rings too. Mads appears to be all about positivity, having fun, and living her best life. Travel-wise, Mads doesn’t just stick to warm climates either. She needs to get her ski fix on too.

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from Mads?

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher opened up about working with Mads and stew Lucy Edmunds during the Pita Party podcast with Daisy’s Season 2 pal Alli Dore. Daisy had nothing but good things to say about the girls, even after the Karens of the first charter complained about them.

That’s good news for viewers who were over the interior drama that exploded during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, especially when Ashley Marti was involved.

However, don’t expect it to be drama free. Mads appears to enjoy playing the field. It sounds like her personal life may interfere with her work life at some point, which will create plenty of problems.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.