Courtney Veale hints at Below Deck Med return

Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Courtney Veale has given fans some hope that she will be back on the hit yachting franchise.

Courtney became a fan-favorite when she joined Season 6 as a stew.

The blonde beauty returned for Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

This time around, she was a deckhand working with her pal Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Since her last stint on the show, Courtney branched out to compete on The Challenge UK.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As fans get ready for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8, Courtney hints her time on the show might not be done.

Is Courtney Veale returning to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8?

While speaking with the Daily Star to promote one of her new ventures, Courtney opened up about her Below Deck Med future. It seems that Courtney has left that door wide open.

“I mean, I definitely hope so! I told them I wanted to go back,” she expressed. “I think the issue is, I don’t want to be a boson or a stew or anything. If I go back, I’ll only be going back as a deckhand or a stewardess.”

Courtney doesn’t even need to be a full-season cast member. She’s perfectly happy to come in as a replacement, just like she did on her most recent season.

The Bravo personality has remained close with one of the show’s producers, too, which could help her get a spot on the series again.

“I’m still quite close with one of the producers and stuff, so hopefully, she’ll keep me in mind for future series,” Courtney shared.

As for Season 8, Courtney didn’t indicate that she would be back that soon. Captain Sandy Yawn has been the only confirmed cast member so far. The rest won’t be revealed until this summer.

Courtney Veale reveals bizarre Below Deck Med fan requests

Below Deck Mediterranean fans love Courtney, that’s for sure, and she feels the same way about them. However, one thing that she will never get used to is strange fan messages.

Courtney revealed she often gets requests from people asking for her hair or for her to sign Instagram photos.

“They’ll screenshot the photo, email it to [me], and be like, ‘Please, will you send me a signed version of this?’ They’ll send me their address and stuff. It’s mental; I still find it so bizarre,” Courtney said to the Daily Star.

It all comes with the territory, though, and is something Courtney still finds wild after spending two seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Courtney Veale has given fans hope she will be back on Below Deck Med someday. Stay tuned if that’s Season 8 or not.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.