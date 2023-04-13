Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale shuts down trolls over ‘message to young girls

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale has set the record straight after she received backlash for sending the wrong message to women, especially young girls.

Courtney quickly became a fan favorite on Below Deck Med Season 6 as part of the interior crew.

When she returned for Season 7 of the hit yachting show, Courtney was on deck and received even more praise.

Since then, the blonde beauty has been building her brand, including her apparel company, several collaborations, and heating up social media with stunning snaps.

This week Courtney took to Instagram all glammed up for a Monday tease.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram post gained a lot of attention but for all the wrong reasons, as Courtney was called out for not keeping her look real.

Courtney wasn’t here for the negativity, immediately clapping back at the haters.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale shuts down trolls

After reading the comments section, Courtney used Instagram Stories to share a message with all the trolls. Courtney started by revealing that she did not have a filter on the post but that her makeup was done very well.

In fact, Courtney was proud of her look and shocked at the kind of backlash she endured. She admitted that she stopped using filters a couple of years ago because she wanted to keep her look real.

The Bravo personality has no intentions of lying to her fans and followers about the way she looks. Courtney conveyed the message she wanted to send to young girls.

“And for the record, the message I want to send to young girls is that we can have cute no make up days and cute glam days and cute however the f**k we want to look days. Simple,” she wrote.

That wasn’t the only message that Courtney sent either in her lengthy IG Story.

Courtney Veale shares encouraging message to fans

Along with taking on the trolls, Courtney wanted to share some of the positivity for which she’s become known. Courtneys shared it’s a personal choice to have work done, and it’s also nobody’s business.

“I know people who have had a lot of work done and look incredible, but I also know people who have had no work done and also look incredible. Again… WHO CARES! It doesn’t change the person,” Courtney expressed.

Courtney agrees with the pressure put on young girls to look a certain way these days due to all the social media filters. She revealed she wears little makeup.

However, if Courtney chooses to get glammed up or have work done, she will because it’s her choice.

Courtney Veale claps back and trolls with positivity. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney Veale was on a mission to let her Below Deck Med fans and followers know she wasn’t here for the negativity. She also isn’t here for judgment against her or others.

There’s no question Courtney has made quite an impression in the Below Deck family, but will she return to the franchise? Courtney even recently ventured into a different reality TV genre.

However, she’s back to yachting as she recently teased a tanning session on a quick break, so Courtney may be back on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.