Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale teases The Challenge: UK stint: Here’s how to watch her on the new show

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale has teased her The Challenge: UK stint as the show hits airwaves.

Courtney made her Below Deck Med debut on Season 6 as a stew, then returned for Season 7 as a deckhand.

She found success on the hit yachting franchise and has parlayed that into several things, including social media partnerships, her own clothing brand, and now another reality TV stint.

The blonde beauty took to social media on Monday to reveal she was appearing on the first ever The Challenge UK.

Instead of serving and cleaning, Courtney tests her physical and mental strength in various extreme challenges in an attempt to take home a cash prize.

“Guys I’m back on your screens tomorrow night!!! One of the hardest and most amazing experiences so far. You won’t want to miss it 😳😮‍💨👏🏽 The Challenge UK will air on @paramountplusuk and at 11:05pm on Channel 5 tomorrow night till Thursday with a special double bill to finish.@paramountplusuk @channel5_tv #TheChallengeUK,” she captioned the IG post of her official The Challenge cast photo.

Along with her Instagram post, Courtney also took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a photo of all the women in The Challenge: UK cast.

The other females in the cast include Kaz Kamwi from Love Island and Celebrity Karaoke Club, A Place in the Sun’s Danni Menzies, Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace from Big Brother UK, Love Island’s Kaz Crossley, Ella Rae Wise from The Only Way Is Essex and party girl Zara Zoffany.

Courtney gushed over the other ladies in the cast via her Stories, writing, “A group of some seriously strong gals right here.”

Courtney Veale praises her female The Challenge: UK costars. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

The rest of the cast includes James “Locky” Lock from Celebs Go Dating, Made In Chelsea star Tristan Phipps, Ashley McKenzie from Celebrity Big Brother, Instagram star Arabella Chi, AJ Pritchard from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, and Callum Izzard from Ibiza Weekender.

You haven't seen anything like this. @MarkWright_ is joined by sixteen contestants fighting for their share of £100,000 as they take on a series of brutal athletic battles.



📺 #TheChallengeUK begins tonight at 11:05pm on Channel 5 & My5 pic.twitter.com/ExBnWsbTsJ — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) February 20, 2023

How to watch Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale on The Challenge: UK

The Challenge: UK will be a five-episode series that airs all week long, kicking off yesterday, Monday, February 20. It was filmed last summer in Argentina.

Host Mark Wright shared a video on Instagram, also teasing the new series with a video of the cast and one of the challenges. In the caption of his IG post, Mark reiterated the same details Courtney did regarding how to watch it in the UK.

The host also let those in the United States and the rest of the world know that all episodes will drop on Paramount Plus on Thursday.

Courtney Veale has branched out when it comes to the world of reality television. This time she’s doing it competition style, but that doesn’t mean she won’t ever return to Below Deck Med. She’s happily still yachting and has nothing but love for the hit reality TV show.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.