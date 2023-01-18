Courtney looks fabulous in black to give a little info. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale rocked a black bra and underwear to reveal one of her weekly rituals.

Courtney kicked off the week with a little promotion that also showed how she has keeps her golden tan amid the cold London winter.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty appeared in only a black lace bra and underwear with her hair pulled back to promote self-tanner from the Australian brand Bondi Sands.

In the video, Courtney first puts lotion on her elbows before adding a glob of self-tanner to a glove like a pro.

The footage goes into fast mode to skip over Courtney applying the product, instead giving a glimpse of the new tan glow when it is all done.

“Weekly ritual with @bondisands 🫶🏼👏🏽,” she wrote as the caption.

Courtney Veale and other Below Deck stars love Bondi Sands

The comments section of Courtney’s post was filled with positivity over her weekly ritual and Bondi Sands products.

Below Deck Season 9 chief stew Heather Chase wrote, “@bondisands OR DIE!!! The best in the world 🔥🔥🔥❤️🙌… yas queen!” Courtney’s Below Deck Med Season 7 costar Elena Dubaich also loves the product replying, “Gorgeous lady!! 😍🔥🔥 Love that self-tanner also, such a good brand @bondisands.”

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Bondi Sands even popped in the responses to gush over Courtney’s new glow, and it got her attention too.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Bondi Sands has a slew of skincare products. The company aims to give customers a “confident glow” via self-tanners, skincare, and suncare items.

Courtney Veale kicks up COCO Apparel a notch

Last summer, Courtney launched her own clothing brand COCO Apparel. At the time, only a few items were featured, like tote bags and sweatshirts.

However, ahead of the holiday season, Courtney did a kind of relaunch of the brand, adding several new items, including special holiday-themed clothing. On the website, Courtney revealed the company was back and was inspired by her time in yachting.

Courtney shared several of the items via Instagram ahead of Christmas, including a cute white tank top that said yacht club on it, as well as new sweatshirts and t-shirts too. COCO Apparel is all about combining style and comfort.

There’s no question that Courtney Veale has been one busy lady since Below Deck Mediterranean fans first met her on Season 6. It’s not all work and no play for her, though.

Last weekend, Below Deck worlds collided as Courtney and three other stars from various shows in the franchise met up for a fun night out in London.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.