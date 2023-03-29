Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale is back working on yachts and looking fabulous while she does it.

Courtney quickly became a fan favorite when she first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 6.

The blonde beauty has since focused on building her brand and becoming a social media sensation.

However, Courtney recently Courtney has been working hard again on various yachts doing what she loves.

She often shares glimpses of yacht life with her 191,000 followers, including when Courtney has some downtime.

That was the case the other day when Courtney used Instagram Stories to reveal she was getting her tan on before work. Courtney looked fabulous in a tiny black bikini that highlighted her toned figure perfectly.

Rocking a matching black baseball hat, Courtney took a video mirror selfie as she prepared to soak up some sun.

“Pre work tan sesh,” she wrote, adding “Happy gal” to her Story.

Courtney Veale takes a tan break. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Courtney Veale reveals VDM The Label is her favorite swimsuit

The Bravo personality and her mirror selfie came up again when she was in the middle of an Instagram Q&A session. Courtney has an array of jaw-dropping bikinis and one-pieces that are often featured on her social media.

However, she also has one that stands out from the rest. One user asked Courtney to reveal her favorite bikini. It turns out it was the one she rocked in her mirror selfie.

Courtney shared the pic again, writing “Any of my @vdmthelabel bikinis” with several black heart emojis.

Courtney Veale shares her favorite bikini with her followers. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

VDM The Label is reversible, sustainable swimwear that helps people look and feel good. Australian designer Allanah Van Der Mey founded the brand because she was “passionate about fashion and creating beautiful pieces that make women feel confident and empowered,” according to the website.

Courtney was wearing the Marley bikini and matching reversible bottoms. The bikini top and bottoms each retail for $59.95 and come in a variety of colors.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale answers costar question

In her recent Instagram Q&A session, Courtney was asked a couple of questions about her Below Deck family.

One had to do with her close friendship with Mzi “Zee” Dempers, who she met and became close with after working on Seasons 6 and 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. As fans know, Zee initially had a crush on Courtney, but they have since become besties.

Courtney shared they keep in touch; however, they have each been busy lately. She also shared, “We’re actually going to a wedding in Mexico together in 2024.”

Another user wanted to know who else from the Below Deck family Courtney keeps in touch with, and she reshared a pic of her hanging out in London earlier this year with some familiar faces.

Below Deck’s Season 10 stars Hayley De Sola Pinto and Fraser Olender, as well as Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher were all in the gorgeous picture.

Courtney Veale opens up about her Below Deck family. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Monsters and Critics previously reported Daisy will soon be back on Bravo screens as Below Deck sailing Yacht hits airwaves soon.

Courtney Veale, on the other hand, has not alluded to whether or not she will return for Below Deck Med Season 8 this summer. So, stay tuned to find out that.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.