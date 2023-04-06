Captain Lee Rosbach confirms he ‘was not invited back’ for Below Deck Season 11

Captain Lee Rosbach has confirmed to Below Deck fans that he won’t be on Below Deck Season 11.

The rumor mill has been buzzing for the past couple of months that Captain Lee was out, and Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge was taking over the OG show.

There was even a special Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that honors Captain Lee’s 10 years on Below Deck while also apparently serving as a send-off.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee set the record straight, retiring and exiting Below Deck.

Now it seems there’s truth to the rumor, but there’s also a lot more to the story.

Ahead of his one-man show, Night Cap taking place tonight, Captain Lee has shed light on what really went down with Below Deck and Bravo.

Captain Lee Rosbach wasn’t asked back for Below Deck Season 11

Speaking with the Sun Sentinel, Captain Lee admitted that Season 10 was challenging because of his health issues. Captain Lee promised to finish out the season, and he did.

What he didn’t know then was it would be his last, at least for now. The captain was shocked when a producer informed him he wasn’t needed for Season 11 of Below Deck.

“I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back,” he spilled. “I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was.”

It turns out the doctors are struggling to figure out his ailment aside from the nerve issues he was having. Never fear, though. Captain Lee promises he’s doing much better than he was during the filming of Season 10.

Will Captain Lee Rosbach ever return to Below Deck?

Captain Lee remains under contract with Bravo despite not being part of the upcoming Below Deck season, as for what that means for him, the stud of the sea teased that too.

“We came to an agreement, and I’m going to be doing some things for them in the next year,” the captain hinted to the news outlet.

Beyond that, it depends on how things go with Captain Kerry and Season 11 of the hit-yachting show. However, Captain Lee isn’t closing the door on Below Deck.

“Then, Season 12? I imagine they are going to see what happens with Season 11, with somebody new trying to take over for me, see how they do. If it’s too expensive for them, we’ll see what happens. If the numbers take a tank, would I go back? Yeah,” Captain Lee stated.

There you have it, Below Deck fans. The bad news is that Captain Lee Rosbach won’t be on Below Deck Season 11, but the good news is that he may not be done with the series for good.

Will you watch Below Deck Season 11 without Captain Lee?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.